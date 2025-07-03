COMMISSIONER SID MILLER SHARES JULY FOURTH SAFETY TIPS FOR TEXANS

Miller provides Texans tips for a safe and patriotic Independence Day celebration

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller reminds Texans to celebrate Independence Day safely and responsibly. As families across the Lone Star State fire up the grill and enjoy 249 years of American independence, everyone should prioritize safety, so the day is remembered for fireworks and family, not accidents or injuries.

“The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate freedom, family, and the blessings of this great nation—but none of that matters if you’re not safe,” emphasized Commissioner Miller. “Whether you’re grilling Texas beef, lighting fireworks, or just enjoying time outdoors, take the extra step to protect yourself and others.”

Personal and fire safety come first:

Grill outdoors in a well-ventilated area away from your home, deck, or decorations. Never grill in a tent, RV, or garage. Keep a fire extinguisher nearby and never leave a hot grill unattended. Check propane hoses for leaks using soapy water; bubbles indicate a potential issue. Dress smart: Closed-toe shoes and short sleeves can help avoid burns. Use fireworks safely: Keep them away from food and flammable materials, supervise children, and keep pets indoors.

Beat the Texas Heat:

Drink water and stay in the shade. Keep food cool in small trays from the ice cooler, and discard leftovers that have been out for more than 2 hours or 1 hour in hot weather. Store cold foods below 40°F in coolers. Keep raw meat separate; wash your hands before and after handling. Don’t rinse poultry to prevent the spread of bacteria. Use a thermometer: poultry should reach 165°F, ground meat 160°F, beef/pork/lamb 145°F with a 3-minute rest. Keep hot foods above 140°F until served. Clean as you go: wipe down surfaces, use clean plates, and avoid double-dipping.

Keep Pets and Livestock Safe:

Fireworks and Loud Noises—keep pets indoors in a quiet, secure room with closed windows and curtains to soften noise and prevent escape. Provide background noise, such as a TV or fan, to help mask the sounds of fireworks. Don’t bring pets to firework displays—even confident dogs can panic and run. Update ID tags and microchip info in case a pet runs off. Secure gates and fences to prevent livestock from escaping if startled by noise.

“While you’re enjoying fireworks and freedom, remember that Texas farmers and ranchers helped put that meal on your plate,” said Commissioner Miller. “From burgers to the corn on the cob, it all starts with hardworking rural Texans. The best celebrations begin with Texas on your plate.”