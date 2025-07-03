Company Fined $120,000 for Serious Worker Injury

CANADA, July 3 - Released on July 3, 2025

On June 17, 2025, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was charged with contravening section 11-13 (1) of the regulations (being an employer or contractor, where a worker may be endangered by the swinging movement of a load or a part of a unit of powered mobile equipment, did require or permit a worker to remain within range of the swinging load or part, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $85,714.29, along with a surcharge of $34,285.71, for a total amount of $120,000.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on December 9, 2022, near Allan, Saskatchewan when a worker was struck by a metal crane rail that was being dragged along the ground by a telehandler.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, intervention and enforcement.

