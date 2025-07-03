New Funding to Support Dementia Care in Yorkton

CANADA, July 3 - Released on July 3, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is announcing new funding to help support individuals with dementia in the Yorkton area.

SaskAbilities is receiving $200,000 annually to deliver its Dementia Friendly Life Enrichment Program. The program helps residents diagnosed with dementia remain in their homes and communities and supports their caregivers.

"I am proud that we can provide funding to support those living with dementia and their families in the Yorkton area," Minister Responsible for Seniors Lori Carr said. "The Dementia Friendly Life Enrichment Program is a valuable service which addresses the specialized needs and challenges dementia presents for all affected."

This new annualized funding from the province will support staffing, training, travel, supplies and materials so that in person programming can be delivered to residents within 150 kilometres of Yorkton.

The program:

provides activities in an individual's home in the Yorkton area;

reduces caregiver burnout by providing indirect respite opportunities;

connects clients and community organizations to resources within the community;

helps people navigate the system to get support; and

improves behaviour management that assists seniors living with dementia.

"We are deeply grateful to the Ministry of Health for their generous support of our Dementia Friendly Life Enrichment Program," SaskAbilities Yorkton Branch Regional Director Aleks Hoeber said. "This funding allows us to continue to serve individuals living with dementia and their care partners. We look forward to continuing to offer meaningful, person-centered supports that help individuals age at home and in their communities."

Hoeber said the program has a positive impact on families by reducing their stress and improving overall wellbeing for those with dementia.

-30-

For more information, contact: