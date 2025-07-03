Construction Begins on Two New Group Homes in Biggar

CANADA, July 3 - Released on July 3, 2025

Social Services Minister Terry Jenson joined representatives from Farm in the Dell and the Town of Biggar to announce the start of construction on two new five-space group homes for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Farm in the Dell will also operate a day program that will serve up to 20 individuals.

"We are happy to see the start of this important project for Farm in the Dell," Jenson said. "This project represents our government's commitment to supporting initiatives which allow individuals with disabilities to live and participate in a supportive environment tailored to their needs."

Announced in September 2024, the continued partnership between the Government of Saskatchewan and Farm in the Dell will expand access to a farm-like model of support for adults with intellectual disabilities. Capital construction will be supported by an investment of up to $2.1 million from the Ministry of Social Services, $500,000 provided by Farm in the Dell and $350,000 from the Town of Biggar.

Farm in the Dell is a non-profit organization that strives to enhance the emotional, physical, and spiritual lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities through residential, vocational, recreational and community services within Saskatchewan. It currently operates two group homes, a supported living program and a farm-based vocational program on a farm property near Aberdeen.

"We are deeply grateful for the Government of Saskatchewan's partnership and commitment to our Farm in the Dell expansion project in Biggar, Saskatchewan," Farm in the Dell Executive Director Lynette Zacharias said. "We look forward to working together on this meaningful initiative to support individuals in our communities by providing a safe and caring home, purposeful work opportunities, and a vibrant social life within a rewarding farm environment."

"The Town of Biggar's commitment to this worthy project is not only from the heart, but it demonstrates a testament to what a community can achieve when welcoming those that may need a little extra in a familiar and supportive rural setting," Town of Biggar Mayor Jim Rickwood said. "The joy we feel due to this accomplishment will be returned to us by that same group of people. Our horizons are great, our abilities are enormous, but the spirit we cultivate is Biggar. It is with great pride that the Town of Biggar welcomes Farm in the Dell to our community. We are honoured to be a partner in establishing and providing continued support for this glorious addition to our amazing prairie skyline we call Saskatchewan."

Once completed, the Ministry of Social Services will provide annual operating funding for the group homes and day program in Biggar.

