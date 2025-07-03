MPD Arrests Suspect in Rhode Island Avenue Threats Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a threats offense that occurred in 2024 in Northwest.

On Saturday, June 8, 2024, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the suspect’s vehicle pulled alongside and attempted to block the victim’s vehicle at a stop light in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and threw objects at the victim’s vehicle causing damage. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 38-year-old Benedict Otunba, of Capitol Heights, MD. Otunba has been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Threats to Kidnap or Injure, and Destruction of Property.

CCN: 24087247

