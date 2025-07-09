Quasi Robotics Announces Strategic Partnership with Electrix Co. Ltd, to Expand Mobile Robot Automation in South Korea

Model C2 AMR range

Electrix Co. Ltd will distribute Quasi’s Model C2 AMRs to key industrial sectors, including shipbuilding, offshore energy, and semiconductor manufacturing.

South Korea is a global hub of advanced manufacturing and technology. Electrix exceeded our expectations on all fronts. We’re honored to bring our C2 platform to their impressive customer network.” — Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics, a leader in intelligent autonomous mobile robotic (AMR) solutions, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Electrix Co. Ltd, a Busan-based company with over 20 years of experience in South Korea’s industrial and automation sectors.Under this new partnership, Electrix will serve as the exclusive distributor of Quasi Robotics’ Model C2 AMR carts, delivering next-generation intralogistics automation to South Korean manufacturers across a wide range of verticals—including shipbuilding, offshore and marine engineering, defense, power generation, semiconductors, and factory automation.Electrix has established itself as a trusted solutions provider through decades of engineering excellence and customer support in South Korea’s demanding industrial ecosystem. By adding Quasi Robotics to its portfolio, Electrix is now positioned to offer mobile robotic automation as a seamless extension to its existing integration and systems capabilities.“We are seeing a strong demand in South Korea for smart, reliable automation in logistics and materials handling,” said Kevin Lee, CEO of Electrix. “Quasi’s Model C2 AMR carts offer the versatility, safety, and precision our customers need to transform their operations. We are excited to bring these solutions to our market.”Quasi’s Model C2 platform - available in Standard, Mini, Large, and specialized variants - offers fully autonomous indoor transport with intelligent navigation, customizable interface, and modular payload options. With thousands of successful deliveries already performed worldwide, C2 carts are trusted by factories, laboratories, and healthcare facilities alike.“South Korea is a global hub of advanced manufacturing and technology,” said Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics. “We wanted a partner who not only understands robotics, but who also shares our commitment to excellence in service and support. Electrix exceeded our expectations on all fronts. We’re honored to bring our C2 platform to their impressive customer network.”The partnership represents another key milestone in Quasi Robotics’ global expansion strategy, building on recent launches in Europe, North America, and Latin America.About Quasi RoboticsQuasi Robotics designs and manufactures intelligent autonomous mobile robotic systems that automate material transport across industrial, commercial, and healthcare environments. Its flagship Model C2 platform enables safer, more efficient, and more productive operations with minimal setup and intuitive user controls.About Electrix Co., Ltd.Electrix Co., Ltd. is a Busan-based technology company specializing in industrial automation, electric power systems, offshore energy, and shipyard robotics integration. For over two decades, Electrix has delivered end-to-end engineering solutions to Korea’s most demanding sectors, from defense to semiconductors.###

