Fersa aligns brands under one vision with new identity and website launch

The rebranding includes new logos, typography, and a refreshed color palette, with distinct accent colors – Fersa Electric, Fersa Soul, and Fersa Power – assigned to each division

All-new identity brings together Fersa Bearings, PFI Bearings, and NKE Bearings under the simplified names Fersa, PFI Fersa, and NKE Fersa

We are excited about this new stage for Fersa. This integration and image change will boost our efficiency and improve our services by aligning all our brands under one coherent, strategic vision” — Rafael Paniagua, CEO, Fersa

ZARAGOZA, SPAIN, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fersa, the global expert in advanced bearing solutions, has revealed a new corporate brand identity and is preparing to launch its first dedicated corporate website. This milestone marks the culmination of a strategic integration process that unites Fersa’s commercial brands under one cohesive vision, reinforcing its position as a multinational leader in the engineering, design, and manufacture of high-performance bearing solutions.

The rebranding is the result of years of structured growth. Since the acquisition of NKE Bearings in 2016 and PFI Bearings in 2022, followed by Fersa’s investment in Delux Bearings in 2023, the group has evolved into a global family of brands. With this transformation complete, the company has now fully integrated its core businesses under the simplified name ‘Fersa,’ retiring the former ‘Fersa Group’ identity.

This new phase also introduces a refined brand architecture. Fersa Bearings, now operating simply as ‘Fersa,’ will continue to lead the automotive heavy-duty division, offering bearing solutions for heavy-duty commercial and industrial vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles. PFI Bearings, which has been renamed ‘PFI Fersa,’ will focus on high-performance solutions for passenger cars and electric vehicles. NKE Bearings, now ‘NKE Fersa,’ has a renewed focus on advanced bearing technologies for the wind, railway, and industrial sectors. Each brand name now includes a sector descriptor to clarify its specialty and positioning within the wider Fersa group.

The visual transformation is equally significant. The new identity introduces a redesigned logo, modern typography, and a distinctive new color system that blends the company’s heritage with a contemporary, dynamic feel. Fersa’s signature navy blue, now called “Fersa Origin,” continues to represent trust and experience, while brighter new shades bring energy and differentiation to each division. These include “Fersa Electric,” a vibrant blue that highlights the group’s innovative spirit; “Fersa Soul,” a bright aquamarine that adds distinction to the light automotive division; and “Fersa Power,” a vivid green that symbolises strength and sustainability across industrial applications. The design system also reintroduces a refreshed version of Fersa’s original isotype – a circular symbol inspired by the balls of a bearing – used as a design motif rather than part of the brand’s logo.

All of this is united under a new brand ethos: ‘Excellence beyond bearings.” This phrase captures the essence of Fersa’s vision, speaking to the company’s deep technical expertise in bearing solutions while emphasising its commitment to excellence across every aspect of its business – from research and development to manufacturing, sustainability, and customer service.

To support this brand evolution, Fersa is also unveiling a new corporate website. For the first time, the company will have a central digital platform that brings together the full breadth of its global structure, brand portfolio, innovation capabilities, and strategic ambitions. Designed to anchor Fersa’s growing digital ecosystem, the new website complements the recently launched webshops for both Fersa and NKE Fersa, offering a unified and modern online presence that reflects the group’s integrated identity and forward-looking approach.

Rafael Paniagua, CEO of Fersa, commented: “We are excited about this new stage for Fersa. This integration and image change will boost our efficiency and improve our services by aligning all our brands under one coherent, strategic vision. It’s not just a visual evolution, but a reflection of how we’ve grown as a group – streamlining operations, deepening synergies, and sharpening our focus on the sectors we serve. We remain rooted in our expertise in bearing solutions, but our ambition – and our excellence – extends well beyond the product itself.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.