'Kamayeh' Explores the Future of Humanity Through the Lens of Antarctica's Ancient People

NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dive into a gripping tale of evolution, technology, and philosophy in Robert A. Garmo's groundbreaking novel, "Kamayeh: The Ancient People of Antarctica." This captivating, 201-page science fiction story dares to imagine humanity's future over centuries of transformation, asking readers to consider their obligations to one another amidst technological advancements and evolving AI.Set against the mysterious backdrop of Antarctica, "Kamayeh" weaves a narrative that explores the art of meditation for beginners, humanity's progression through biological, mechanical, and energy-based evolutionary stages, and the possibility of human beings drastically extending their lifespan through radical robotics. Garmo's profound examination of these topics brings the book beyond an adventure story, creating a thought-provoking and deeply imaginative look at the potential future of the species.The author draws on a diverse background in philosophy, political science, and cultural studies to craft this visionary story. Garmo's writing prompts readers to reflect on what humanity might look like in the centuries to come while challenging us to rethink our collective purpose."Kamayeh" (ISBN: 9781966074489) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $19.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the back cover:John Pioneer is a Navy pilot who dreamed of exploring Antarctica. He purchased a hovercraft and had it re-engineered and expanded to fly on battery-powered engines. He and his Navy mate, Thomas Foreman, flew over Antarctica at low altitudes and slow speeds. While halfway into their journey, they saw strange clouds. They changed course to investigate and ran into an invisible forcefield. They later fell into a cave hole. Thomas Foreman died from the impact. John almost died. He had become a quadriplegic and was about to die. The Kamayeh pointed a laser beam at the cave and transferred John to the compound. While in the compound, John was turned into a Kamayeh. He was equipped with a new robotic body from his neck down to his feet. John falls in love with Alex1984, a female Kamayeh who helped John adapt to his new body. John became quite impressed with the Kamayeh technology but often questioned their policy of isolation and non-intervention in human catastrophes, including a large tsunami and the eruption of Yellowstone. John defies orders and demands that the Kamayeh intervene and save his son Justin from a bear attack, from the Yellowstone eruption, and a suicide attempt.The Kamayeh's home, their compound in Antarctica, which they had been occupying for thousands of years, collapsed due to earthquakes and the melting snow and ice, wiping out more than half of their population. John played an important role in saving the Kamayeh from the collapsed compound as well as finding them a new home. The story touches several different aspects of life and death, including meditation, the purpose of life, knowledge, infinity, and love.About the author:Robert A. Garmo is an attorney, real estate broker, & developer from El Cajon, CA. Although the "Kamayeh" is his first book that has been published, Robert has written other books that have not yet been published, including "Old Man River" and "Revenge."

