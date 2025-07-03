Young Adult ghost story gets the jump on America’s 250th Anniversary

Cover of the novel 'The Ghost of Lexington and Concord.' Author Rich Rostron poses with a copy of his novel, 'The Ghost of Lexington and Concord.' QR Code to Order a Copy of The Ghost of Lexington and Concord

Story celebrates 250 years since Colonists first fought back for freedom

Next year, we’ll celebrate 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. You might say my book celebrates the 250th anniversary of the opening battle.” — Rich Rostron

WOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Violette and Michael were less than pleased to have Hunter on their team for the field trip to National Park Service’s Battle Road Trail between Lexington and Concord , site of the April 19, 1775, battle that started the American Revolution . The last thing the middle school students needed was a ghost to start tagging along.This is the plot of Author Rich Rostron’s young adult novel of historical fiction, The Ghost of Lexington and Concord. Rostron said he wrote the book to introduce young readers to the joys of reading and the extraordinary story of America.“I recall, in sixth grade, our teacher took us down to the junior high library where the librarian gave us an introduction to the library and the Dewey Decimal System,” said Rostron. “Then she turned us loose to explore the stacks. I headed straight to the history section and took out a book about the Battle of Lexington and Concord.”Rostron said he was fascinated by the book and hooked on history. It’s that passion which he hopes to share with readers, young and old.“Next year, we’ll celebrate 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence ,” said Rostron. “You might say my book celebrates the 250th anniversary of the opening battle.”In The Ghost of Lexington and Concord, the trio of middle school students find that they have to overcome their personal animosities and work together to survive while solving a 250-year-old mystery.Rostron said he did extensive research about the battle and that period in American history. Though the story is fictional, he saw it as a matter of respecting the past that his story didn’t change the essential story of the battle and the days leading up to it. Rostron approached his last novel the same way.His prior novel was The Burning Sea of Iron Bottom Bay about a WWII US Navy veteran who bonds with his great-grandson and the boy’s friend. The old man shares his story of one of the most chaotic and explosive naval battles in history. Once again, Rostron treated history with respect and didn’t take liberties.

