MDC hosts free hike at Fort Osage historical site July 12

SIBLEY, Mo. – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on an adventure of the past and present! MDC invites the public to a free hike at the Fort Osage National Historic Landmark on Saturday, July 12, at 10 a.m.

This free program is open to participants of all ages. Registration is required. Visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/209883 to register.

MDC staff will lead a hike around Fort Osage to experience the flora and fauna nearby. The group will then tour and explore the reconstructed historical fort itself. Participants should wear comfortable closed-toed footwear and bring their own snacks and water.

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark was originally established in 1808 to serve as an outpost in the Louisiana Purchase territory. The push for the fort’s construction was led by William Clark, one of the named partners in the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Fort Osage remained populated until 1827 when its factory closed. After nearly a century of disrepair, a 1908 article in the Kansas City Star prompted a decades-long effort to reclaim the fort. The site was ultimately reconstructed throughout the 1940s, 50s, and early 60s, officially becoming a historical landmark in 1961.

Transportation to the fort is not included for this program. Participants will meet in the parking lot of the Fort Osage National Historical Landmark, located at 107 Osage Street in Sibley, MO.

Direct questions to MDC Naturalist Nikki King at nikki.king@mdc.mo.gov.

For future events and programming in the Kansas City region, visit https://www.events.mdc.mo.gov/kansascityevents.