InventionHome® Inventor Creates Software Application that Monitors Computers and Smart Devices for Unauthorized Access

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josh S. of Marana, AZ is the creator of the Shut the Front Door Mobile Device App, a software application that strengthens personal and business cybersecurity by detecting unauthorized access to a computer when a user is away from their desk. The app bridges a user’s smartphone and desktop or laptop to monitor the security of a PC when not in front of it. The app instantly alerts you when someone tries to access your computer without permission to help prevent unwanted snooping, data theft, and potential hacks.As remote work, hybrid offices, and digital dependence increase, so does the risk of computer-based intrusions. People regularly leave their computers unlocked, often without realizing the window it leaves open to sensitive data and privacy violations. This app puts a “virtual lock” on that door.Key features of the app include:• Real-Time Alerts: Sends yellow and red alerts to the user's smartphone when they leave a set radius and someone attempts to access the computer.• Customizable Range and Timers: Users can define alert ranges (e.g., 30 feet) and time delays to suit different environments.• Remote Lock and Disable Functionality: Enables users to lock or shut down the computer from their phone if it’s left unattended.• Camera Capture (Optional): If the PC or laptop supports a webcam, the app can snap a photo of the intruder when keystrokes are detected.• MAC Address Linking: Secure, direct communication between mobile device and computer via MAC address ensures accuracy and reliability.This app is a powerful tool for personal files, client information, login credentials, and more. Its universal compatibility with different operating systems ensures any unauthorized use of a computer is prevented, significantly enhancing personal safety and confidentiality for any PC or laptop.Josh filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Shut the Front Door app. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Shut the Front Door app can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

