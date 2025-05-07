OpenClinica Names David Kay as New CEO and Expands Management Team

OpenClinica welcomes new CEO Meet our new CEO

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenClinica today announced David Kay is the company’s new CEO. Kay previously served as President of BuildClinical, a clinical trial patient recruitment company that OpenClinica acquired in 2024. Kay’s predecessor, Cal Collins, was named Chief Technology Officer. OpenClinica Co-Founder Ben Baumann is the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Chris Weiss was promoted to Chief Commercial Officer.

David brings over 15 years of experience in digital marketing and six years of leadership in the clinical research space, with a focus on patient recruitment. As President of BuildClinical, he led the company from its early growth stages through a successful acquisition by OpenClinica in 2024.

“Together with a deeply experienced leadership team that brings decades of hands-on clinical trial expertise, I’m thrilled to lead the next chapter of OpenClinica’s success story of driving the future of clinical trials with better data, faster,” said Kay. “With the integration of BuildClinical’s patient recruitment solution, OpenClinica’s end-to-end set of clinical trial solutions better meets the needs of all types of clinical trials.”

Highlights of OpenClinica’s successes in the past year are:

OpenClinica’s EDC was named a top contender by the Everest Group, a leading global research and consulting firm. The Everest Group’s Practice Director, Nisarg Shah, said:

“OpenClinica offers a user-friendly EDC software that requires minimal programming knowledge, featuring single-click publish for mid-study changes, user management, data validation, and query management. OpenClinica’s strong partnership network includes CROs, hospital networks, industry consortia, and academic institutions, with clients appreciating its efficient support services and pricing tailored for their needs.

OpenClinica differentiates itself from other EDCs with its unique vision and capabilities, earning high marks in innovative technology that delivers better data faster, flexibility and ease of deployment, engagement and commercial model, and customer support.

To read the news release, visit: https://www.openclinica.com/resource/openclinica-named-top-contender-in-electronic-data-capture-edc-platforms-by-everest-group/

OpenClinica acquired BuildClinical to accelerate patient recruitment and solve the most common source of delays in clinical research. BuildClinical, now branded OpenClinica Recruit, is a health technology company that helps researchers and patients find each other faster by using advanced data-driven strategies to engage and enroll the ideal clinical trial population needed for a given study. Since its founding in 2020, BuildClinical has successfully enrolled more than 50,000 participants in clinical research studies, while simultaneously accelerating enrollment timelines and reducing participant engagement costs.

To read the news release, visit: https://www.openclinica.com/resource/openclinica-acquires-buildclinical-to-accelerate-patient-recruitment/

OpenClinica debuted a new patient engagement tool, OpenClinica ShareTM, a highly secure, patient-centered mobile app that empowers patients to directly share their health records in clinical research studies and registries.

To read the news release, visit: https://www.openclinica.com/resource/openclinica-debuts-secure-participant-friendly-mobile-app-for-direct-health-record-sharing-in-clinical-research/

