OpenClinica at ACDM25, the Largest Clinical Data Management Conference in Europe

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenClinica today invited European clinical data management professionals to join company leaders at ACDM25, March 2nd to March 4th in Prague. The conference features expert speakers, specialist panels, and engaging debates, and OpenClinica leaders discussing and demoing OpenClinica Unite, the company’s EHR to EDC solution, and OpenClinica Recruit, the company’s newest tool that simplifies and streamlines the patient recruitment process in clinical trials.

The company also will highlight its 2024 successes, including:

OpenClinica’s EDC was named a top contender by the Everest Group, a leading global research and consulting firm. The Everest Group’s Practice Director, Nisarg Shah, said:

“OpenClinica offers a user-friendly EDC software that requires minimal programming knowledge, featuring single-click publish for mid-study changes, user management, data validation, and query management. OpenClinica’s strong partnership network includes CROs, hospital networks, industry consortia, and academic institutions, with clients appreciating its efficient support services and pricing tailored for their needs."

OpenClinica differentiates itself from other EDCs with its vision and capability, earning high marks in technology capability, flexibility and ease of deployment, engagement and commercial model, and customer support.

To read the news release, visit: https://www.openclinica.com/resource/openclinica-named-top-contender-in-electronic-data-capture-edc-platforms-by-everest-group/

OpenClinica acquired BuildClinical to accelerate patient recruitment and solve the most common source of delays in clinical research. BuildClinical, now called OpenClinica Recruit, was a health technology company that helps researchers and patients find each other faster by using advanced data-driven strategies to engage and enroll the ideal clinical trial population needed for a given study. Since its founding in 2020, BuildClinical has successfully enrolled more than 50,000 participants in clinical research studies, while simultaneously accelerating enrollment timelines and reducing participant engagement costs.

To read the news release, visit: https://www.openclinica.com/resource/openclinica-acquires-buildclinical-to-accelerate-patient-recruitment/

OpenClinica debuted a new patient engagement tool, OpenClinica Share, a highly secure, patient-centered mobile app that empowers patients to directly share their health records in clinical research studies and registries.

To read the news release, visit: https://www.openclinica.com/resource/openclinica-debuts-secure-participant-friendly-mobile-app-for-direct-health-record-sharing-in-clinical-research/

Throughout ACDM25, OpenClinica will be at stand one. OpenClinica’s product demo takes place on Monday, 3 March from 1:10 to 1:55 local time, in the ACDM demo room.

To book a time to meet with OpenClinica at ACDM25, find us in the conference app, or email us here: sales@openclinica.com



ABOUT OPENCLINICA

OpenClinica accelerates clinical trials by automating data acquisition through its software-as-a-service platform. Offering a secure bridge between healthcare and research, OpenClinica is trusted by the world’s foremost life science companies, academic institutions, and government entities and has been used in more than 10,000 studies involving over five million patients. OpenClinica is proud to support hundreds of small, midsize and large research organizations spanning biotech, pharma, medical device manufacturing and contract research organizations. For more information, visit us at www.openclinica.com.

