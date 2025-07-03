DPS Hosts Annual Uniformed Safety Education Officers Workshop in Grapevine

AUSTIN – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) hosted the national Uniformed Safety Education Officers Workshop (USEOW) in Grapevine, Texas, last week. The four-day workshop and competition, which took place June 23-26, offers public safety education training to state police officers from across the country.

“The success of this year’s Uniformed Safety Education Officers Workshop is a testament to our commitment to public safety and education,” said DPS North Texas Region Chief Jeremy Sherrod. “By bringing together dedicated officers from across the nation, we are not only enhancing our skills but also strengthening our ability to serve and protect our communities. Together, we are making a tremendous impact on public safety through education and outreach.”

Several Texas DPS Safety Education Lieutenants and Sergeants participated in this year’s USEOW where they presented on a variety of public safety issues. DPS Sergeant Ethan Sartor (North Texas Region) won first place for his public safety presentation, and Sergeant Deon Cockrell (Central Texas Region) placed first for his radio public service announcement (PSA) on traffic safety and second place for his television PSA on safe gun storage.

The USEOW strives to protect people, life and property through educating the public on a variety of safety issues. As officers across the state attended USEOW, they were given opportunities to present on a variety of issues, refining their ability to communicate public safety concerns to citizens.

Trained in media relations and public speaking, DPS Safety Education Service Lieutenants and Sergeants are charged with educating the public and serving as Public Information Officers to the media regarding public safety in Texas. Additionally, these officers regularly offer presentations to schools and community organizations on drug use prevention, traffic safety, underage drinking, child passenger safety and other education and awareness programs.

To request a DPS Safety Education Service Lieutenant or Sergeant to speak at your school or organization, please visit the DPS website here.

Photos from this year’s competition are available here.

Sgt. Deon Cockrell’s first-place radio PSA and second-place TV PSA are available here.

### (HQ 2025-70)