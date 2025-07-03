Engage Commerce: Email Marketing Experts Expand Range of Personalised Campaigns for DTC Brands

London, England – Engage Commerce, a leading UK Email Marketing Agency, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its range of personalised campaigns for DTC brands (Direct-To-Consumer) brands. Now offering laser-focused campaigns for companies specialising in the food and drink, grooming and cosmetics, and jewellery industries, the agency leverages its teams’ over 15 years of combined experience to fuel sustainable growth and enhance their clicks, conversions, and sales.

With a dedication to curating compelling content that turns subscribers into loyal customers and casual buyers into brand advocates, Engage Commerce dive deep into a brand’s data, behaviours, and preferences to create hyper-personalised emails. From dynamic content, tailored product recommendations, and messages that speak directly to each subscriber’s interests, the email marketing specialists develop visually appealing, brand-consistent email templates that grab attention.

“At Engage Commerce, we flip the script on traditional email marketing, crafting bold personalised campaigns that don’t just land in inboxes but make waves,” said a spokesperson for Engage Commerce. “Ready to turn fleeting clicks into lasting relationships? Let’s disrupt the ordinary together.”

Engage Commerce boasts experience with all major platforms, including Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento, to seamlessly integrate email strategies into a brand’s existing system. Committed to providing collaborative partnerships, the top email marketing agency keeps clients informed with regular updates on the performance of their campaigns and delivers transparent reporting that utilises real-time data to maximise effectiveness and ROI.

Some of the top industries involved in Engage Commerce’s recent expansion include:

Food and Drink: From untapped health perks to groundbreaking flavours, Engage Commerce crafts dynamic email campaigns that help educate and excite an audience about the real benefits of your products to turn intrigued subscribers into loyal advocates.

Health and Fitness: Whether it’s nootropic wellness supplements or cutting-edge fitness gear, the Email Marketing experts tell a compelling story that educates and empowers their target audience, showcasing not only the benefits of the products but also building a community around their brand.

Home and Garden: Engage Commerce can inspire readers to transform their living spaces into those they’ve always dreamed of by highlighting the benefits and a brand’s unique solutions that turn curiosity into enthusiasm and spark their creativity.

Grooming and Cosmetics: The UK email marketing agency helps brands not only follow trends but also set them by inspiring readers to turn daily routines into bold statements of self-expression through educational content about their grooming and cosmetic lines.

Jewellery: With the ability to showcase a brand’s most iconic pieces, Engage Commerce can help jewellery companies share the story and craftsmanship of their collections, making their brand the go-to for timeless elegance.

“In a world overcrowded with noise, we’ve been helping brands cut through the chatter and connect on a real level. We’re not here to play by the rules; we’re here to change the game, and we’re just getting started,” furthered the spokesperson for the agency.

Engage Commerce invites brands seeking to achieve the impactful email marketing results they need to take their business to the next level to visit the website to schedule a discovery call with the team today.

About Engage Commerce

Established in 2020, Engage Commerce has been offering industry-leading email marketing services that provide DTC brands with an approach tailored to their unique products, brands, and messages. With a team leveraging 15 years of combined experience in e-commerce and marketing, a personalised, client-centric focus and proud Klaviyo Partners, Engage Commerce helps brands cut through the chatter and connect with their target audience on a real level to achieve real, sustainable results.

