Temporary I-194 ramp closure expected next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A guardrail repair project is scheduled to temporarily close the on-ramp from Interstate 194 to Interstate 94 eastbound on Monday, July 7.

This closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Motorists should use alternate routes.    

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

