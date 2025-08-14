I-29 southbound bridge over Pembina River scheduled for routine inspection next week

FARGO, N.D. – The Pembina River bridge on southbound Interstate 29 at mile marker 214 is scheduled for routine bridge inspection on Aug. 20. Minor traffic delays are expected.

Traffic control will be in place on the bridge between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The right lane and right shoulder will be closed, and a 17-foot width restriction will be in place. Speed limits will be reduced in the work zone.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention, follow the signed detour and be aware of traffic congestion.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

