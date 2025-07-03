Submit Release
Former Corporal Indicted, Charged with Aggravated Assault

CHEATHAM COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into an altercation involving a now-former on-duty Cheatham County corporal has resulted in indictments.

On January 6th, at the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents began investigating a complaint that then-Cheatham County Corporal Ryan Creech (DOB 11/21/1974) used inappropriate force when responding to a traffic crash. Through the course of the investigation, agents determined that, during an altercation, Creech put his hands around the neck of one of the subjects involved in the crash. 

On Tuesday, the Cheatham County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Creech with one count of Assault – Threat of Bodily Injury and one count of Aggravated Assault – Strangulation. On Wednesday, he turned himself in to the Cheatham County jail where he was booked in on a $6,000 bond. Creech is no longer employed by the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. 

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

