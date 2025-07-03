Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo leads clean-up of Kaalspruit River in Tembisa, 4 Jul

In a united effort to fight pollution and revive one of Gauteng’s important rivers, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Sello Seitlholo, will lead a clean-up of the Kaalspruit River in Tembisa on Friday, 04 July 2025. He will be joined by the Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni, Alderman Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, as they work together to restore the river and promote a cleaner and healthier environment.

The clean-up is part of the Department’s flagship Clear Rivers Campaign, a national initiative that urges all South Africans to help protect and restore rivers under the theme: “South Africa is a water-scarce country – clean up and protect our water resources.”

The Kaalspruit River clean-up is a joint effort between government, civil society, and communities. Key partners include the Ekurhuleni Water Care Company (ERWAT), the City of Ekurhuleni, Clean Environment NPO, Hennops Revival, and local residents. The partnership highlights a shared commitment to tackling water pollution and encouraging environmental action.

Held during Nelson Mandela Month, the Clear Rivers Campaign aims to inspire citizens to take pride in their communities by cleaning rivers, wetlands, streams, and canals across the country.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover as follows:

Date: Friday, 04 July 2025.

Venue: Kaalspruit River, Tembisa in the City of Ekurhuleni Metro

Time: 10:00 - 11:30

For media confirmations, contact:

Lebogang Maseko

Cell: 083 661 7859

E-mail: MasekoL2@dws.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA

