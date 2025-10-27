Minister Gayton McKenzie hosts 4th G20 Culture Working Group Meeting, Zimbali in KwaZulu-Natal, 27 to 29 Oct

As part of the build-up to the G20 Summit taking place in November 2025, South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr. Gayton McKenzie will host the 4th G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) Meeting in Zimbali, KwaZulu-Natal, from 27 to 29 October 2025.

The three-day meeting will convene government ministers and senior officials from across the African continent and other G20 member states under the theme, “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.”

Discussions will focus on strengthening global collaboration in culture, sustainability, and innovation. The session will advance four key priorities:

Safeguarding and restitution of cultural heritage to protect human rights.

Integrating cultural policies into socio-economic strategies to ensure inclusive, rights-based development.

Harnessing digital technologies for the protection and promotion of culture and the development of sustainable creative economies.

Exploring the intersection of culture and climate change to shape coordinated global responses.

The meeting reaffirms South Africa’s commitment to promoting culture as a driver of sustainable development and global solidarity.

The G20 Culture Working Group was established in 2020 as a permanent forum within the G20 framework to foster dialogue and collaboration among member states on cultural matters. Its objective is to promote culture as a driver of sustainable development, support the creative economy, and protect cultural heritage globally.

By hosting the 4th CWG Meeting, South Africa continues to demonstrate leadership in advancing cultural diplomacy and strengthening partnerships across the Global

South. The event will also spotlight KwaZulu-Natal’s rich cultural landscape, reinforcing South Africa’s image as a destination for dialogue, creativity, and innovation.

Minister McKenzie said “Culture is not only a reflection of who we are but a powerful instrument for social cohesion, innovation, and economic progress. Through the G20 Culture Working Group, we have an opportunity to champion Africa’s voice in shaping global cultural policies that promote equality, sustainability, and respect for diversity,”

Members of the media are invited to cover the opening session, which will take place from 08:00 to 10:00. The programme for the opening session will feature the following speakers:

Mr. Bruno H.R. Melo, Head of International Relations, Ministry of Culture, Brazil (Troika Member: Brazil)

Ms. Angela Martins, Head of Culture Division, African Union (AU)

Ms. Emmanuelle Roberts, Representative of UNESCO (Knowledge Partner)

Mr. Vusimuzi Cyril Xaba, Executive Mayor of eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality (Welcoming Address)

Mr. Mntomuhle Khawula, MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, KwaZulu-Natal Province

Hon. Gayton McKenzie, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Republic of South Africa (Keynote Address)

