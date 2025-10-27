Health hosts G20 Health Ministers` Meeting in Limpopo, 4 to 7 Nov

South Africa will next month (4-7 November) host the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting and side events as the health sector concludes a series of countrywide G20 health meetings and activities ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

The G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting is the last and 7th G20 Health Working Group meeting, and it provides a pivotal moment to align global political leadership around equity, accountability, and resilient health systems. The meeting will take stock of the discussions and recommendations from a series of health working group meetings.

The meeting will also promote ministerial leadership by identifying concrete opportunities for collective accountability and cross-sectoral collaboration through the G20 and beyond. Some of the expected outcomes include commitment to take forward actionable recommendations into the G20 Health Declaration and future forums.

Details of the G20 Health Ministers Meeting and related events are as follows:

Date: 4 – 7 November 2025

Venue: Protea Hotel Polokwane Ranch Resort, Limpopo, South Africa

Time: 9h00

Members of the media who wish to attend G20 Health Ministers Meeting and related events are urged to complete the attached form and send it to tlou.tlhako@health.gov.za by Thursday, 30 October 2025.

For RSVP, please contact Mr Tlou Tlhako 071 382 7425/ tlou.tlhako@health.gov.za For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 072 432 3792

E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Sello Lediga

Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of Health

Cell: 082 353 9859

E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za



