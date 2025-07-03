Western Cape Local Government on provincial preparedness for current winter weather experienced in the Western Cape

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre was briefed by South African Weather Services (SAWS) and the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) on conditions in the Western Cape, as well as potential impacts to be expected with the anticipation of disruptive rainfall over large parts of the province from today to Sunday, Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said today.

A Yellow Level 4 Warning for Disruptive Rainfall has been issued by SAWS for large parts of the province, valid from 03 July until 06 July 2025. A further Yellow Level 2 Warning for Waves has also been issued for the southern coastline, including the Overberg and Garden Route districts, from 05 July to 07 July 2025.

“These warnings follow several days of significant rainfall that have already saturated soils across the province,” said Minister Bredell. “The forecasted rainfall may lead to flooding, mudslides, rockfalls, and falling trees, while the expected strong winds and wave action may cause hazardous conditions along the coast.”

The Department of Water and Sanitation confirmed that provincial dam levels have increased from 60% to 67% following recent rainfall. As a precautionary measure, DWS has increased the frequency of its dam monitoring efforts across the province.

“We welcome the boost to our water resources, but we remain alert to the risks associated with these weather systems,” Minister Bredell added. “We call on farmers and landowners to regularly inspect their dams and water infrastructure, and to report any signs of strain or overflow to their local disaster centres.”

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre remains on high alert and continues to coordinate with municipalities and relevant departments to ensure preparedness and rapid response where needed. The public is advised to stay clear of fast-flooding streams and low-lying bridges. Also keep yourself informed on local conditions through reputable media outlets.

