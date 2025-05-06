Weidmüller Wins Supplier Sustainability Award from Emerson

Weidmüller Logo Weidmuller USA accepts the 2024 Supplier Sustainability Award from Emerson. Pictured from left to right: Caroline March-Long & Randy Sadler, Weidmuller USA; Haley Neumann, Dan Smith and Alan Mathason, Emerson

We are genuinely thrilled to be among the select few companies recognized by Emerson for their 2024 Supplier Sustainability Award.” — Randy Sadler, President and CEO of Weidmuller USA

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weidmüller, a leading provider of smart industrial connectivity and automation products and solutions, is one of only six worldwide winners of the 2024 Supplier Sustainability Award from Emerson, a global industrial technology leader. The award was presented on April 23, 2025, during a global webinar.

In selecting the recipients of the prestigious award, Emerson evaluated suppliers on a variety of criteria related to a company’s goals for a reduction in data emissions, along with the action plan and collaborative process to achieve the desired solution. Companies were also reviewed for their efforts to incorporate sustainability as a strategic business focus and for their transparency in sharing insights with customers.

Weidmüller had established a target goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 35% (starting in 2019) by 2030, with plans to expand across all global company locations. Some highlights of the company’s award-winning actions included:

• Energy efficient buildings featuring geothermal energy, LED lighting, EV charging, solar roofs, heat pumps, reduced water consumption and reduction of single-use plastic

• Reduction of its carbon footprint with new local manufacturing in Richmond, Va., and a newly installed native habitat landscape

• Producing a public sustainability report since 2021

“We are honored to receive the Supplier Sustainability Award from Emerson. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to integrating sustainable practices throughout every facet of our organization,” said Christian von Toll, Chief Sales Officer for Weidmüller. “We strongly believe that economic success and environmental responsibility must go hand in hand to ensure a better future for generations to come. This award inspires us to further strengthen our efforts and continue developing innovative solutions that create lasting, positive impact on both the environment and society.”

“We are genuinely thrilled to be among the select few companies recognized by Emerson for their 2024 Supplier Sustainability Award,” said Randy Sadler, President and CEO of Weidmuller USA. “All of our employees, from top leadership and throughout Weidmüller’s global enterprise, view sustainability holistically. For us, it’s not just about protecting the climate and the environment. Being holistically sustainable also includes embracing industrial processes that conserve resources as well as reimagined technologies and social responsibility. That is our credo for the future.”

###

About Weidmüller Global

Smart Industrial Connectivity: Electrification, automation, digitalisation, electrical connectivity and renewable energies – markets in which Weidmüller feels right at home. The family-owned company established in 1850 has production facilities and distributors in over 80 countries. As a global player in electric connection technology, Weidmüller achieved a turnover of almost one billion euros in the 2024 financial year with around 5,700 employees worldwide - around 2,000 of whom work at the company's headquarters in Detmold, in the heart of East Westphalia-Lippe, Germany.

About Weidmuller USA

Weidmuller USA, headquartered in Richmond, Va., is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025, marking five decades as a pioneer of innovation in smart industrial connectivity and automation products and solutions. As part of the globally renowned Weidmüller Group, the company leverages a rich legacy and expertise that spans across production sites, sales offices, and representatives in over 80 countries. Weidmuller USA’s commitment to industrial transformation and developing future-ready products tailored to customers is unwavering. Recognized for three consecutive years as a Top Workplace (2022-2024) by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as well as being named a 2024 Top Workplace USA by USA Today, Weidmuller USA’s mission is to power the pioneers of industry with cutting-edge and sustainable technology. Discover the next frontier of innovation at www.weidmuller.com.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With an unmatched portfolio of intelligent devices, control systems, and industrial software, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson combines innovative technology with proven operational excellence to power the future of automation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.