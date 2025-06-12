Weidmuller USA Announces Grand Opening of New Engineering & Production Facility at Richmond HQ

Weidmuller USA's 50th Anniversary Logo Aerial View of Weidmuller USA's Expanded Facility in Richmond, VA Weidmuller USA Employee Hall of Fame recipients with company leaders

Expansion event is coupled with celebration of 50th Anniversary in Richmond

We look forward to building on our shared legacy of innovating and delivering end-to-end solutions in smart industrial connectivity and automation." — Randy Sadler, President and CEO of Weidmuller USA

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weidmuller USA, a leading provider of smart industrial connectivity and automation products and solutions headquartered in Richmond, Va., hosted a Grand Opening of the company’s new 24,000-square-foot engineering and production facility on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The event also served as a significant highlight of the year-long celebration of Weidmuller’s milestone 50th anniversary in Richmond.

Headlining the event were several company, state and local leaders: Dr. Sebastian Durst, CEO of Weidmüller Global; Dr. Christian von Toll, Chief Sales Officer of Weidmüller Global; Randy Sadler, President & CEO of Weidmuller USA; Juan Pablo Segura, Commonwealth of Virginia Secretary of Commerce & Trade; and Jessica Schneider, Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors.

After the welcome ceremony, a tour of the new facility highlighted how distribution, assembly and manufacturing will focus on advances Weidmuller has made in complex assembly solutions such as the photovoltaic (PV) combiner boxes with real-time string monitoring for the solar industry and ready-to-install stainless steel enclosures that are ideally suited for challenging or hazardous environments, along with other future-forward wireless solutions shaping the way to digitalization.

“The Richmond headquarters expansion marks the start of an exciting and long-planned transition to handling more complex assembly and eventual local production of electro-industry technologies and solutions right here in Richmond, Virginia,” said Randy Sadler, President & CEO of Weidmuller USA. “To-date, we’ve invested $10 million to set up the engineering and production facility, but continued investment in more machinery, training and production will fulfill our commitment to engineer and manufacture products closer to U.S. customers. Our talented team in Richmond is fully committed to growing our customer base and increasing our U.S. footprint.”

Dr. Sebastian Durst, CEO of Weidmüller Global, added: “Innovative electrical connectivity and software-driven automation continue to transform industrial production, including clean energy industries. Weidmuller USA is well-positioned to be a leading supplier of IIoT solutions for a wide array of industries throughout the U.S. and North America. We would like to thank the company’s Supervisory Board, the Weidmuller Executive Board and the Joachim Herz Foundation, along with state, county and economic development officials, customers and distributors for making the time to celebrate with us!” Founded in 1850 in Germany, Weidmüller Group is celebrating its 175th Anniversary globally.

“Virginia is laser-focused on providing transformative investments to support businesses with their goals to accelerate growth,” said Juan Pablo Segura, Secretary of Commerce and Trade for the Commonwealth of Virginia. "We are proud that this global leader in smart industrial connectivity and automation has expanded its operations right here in Chesterfield County. For 50 years, Weidmuller has been a valued partner in advancing our mission to make Virginia the best state for business in the U.S. and a hub for groundbreaking technological innovations - many of which will be developed in this new engineering and production facility."

“On behalf of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors, we congratulate Weidmuller USA on the completion and opening of this advanced manufacturing expansion at their headquarters office in Chesterfield County, where they have been located for a half century,” said Jim Ingle, Chair of the county’s Board of Supervisors. “This next-generation engineering and production facility enables the company to create meaningful jobs and represents an exciting new chapter of growth for Weidmuller USA and the Chesterfield community at large.”

The new facility was designed to reduce the company’s carbon footprint through features including solar panels, high efficiency HVAC and recycled materials. A native habitat garden accentuates the natural landscape beside the building and creates a relaxing and sustainable space for employees to enjoy at lunch or on breaks.

“For 50 years and counting, Richmond has proven to be an ideal location for our continued growth, thanks to support from the state government and economic development organizations, Chesterfield County and the entire community,” said Sadler. “As we celebrate the opening of our new production facility and all the milestones for Weidmuller USA and the Weidmüller Group in 2025, we look forward to building on our shared legacy of innovating and delivering end-to-end solutions in smart industrial connectivity and automation.”

About Weidmuller USA:

Weidmuller USA, headquartered in Richmond, Va., is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025, marking five decades as a pioneer of innovation in smart industrial connectivity and automation products and solutions. As part of the globally renowned Weidmüller Group, the company leverages a rich legacy and expertise that spans across production sites, sales offices, and representatives in over 80 countries. Weidmuller USA’s commitment to industrial transformation and developing future-ready products tailored to customers is unwavering. Recognized for three consecutive years as a Top Workplace (2022-2024) by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as well as being named a 2024 Top Workplace USA by USA Today, Weidmuller USA’s mission is to power the pioneers of industry with cutting-edge and sustainable technology. Discover the next frontier of innovation at www.weidmuller.com.

