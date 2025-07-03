Golden Bison Co. Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Lead the 'Elite Meat Revolution'

All Natural Bison Hot Dog All Natural Bison Hot Dog - Back

Healthier, eco-friendly bison and beef delivered direct-to-door—and onto the road with a food truck franchise

My favorite celebrity chef was on the money ... It's a noble thing to make a damn good hot dog” — Steven Chase, grandson of Leonard Pines

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Bison Co. (GBC), the award-winning sustainable meat brand, today announces the launch of its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign —inviting food lovers to become founding members of the Elite Meat Club and fuel the next phase of its growth.What’s New:-- Crowdfunding to expand reach: Funds will support the national rollout of GBC’s direct-to-fridge subscription model and the launch of its first health-focused food truck franchise in Florida.-- Join an exclusive club: Indiegogo backers get founding member recognition, first access to special boxes, recipe cards, sneak previews, and more.-- Proprietary, family‑recipe meats: GBC’s Bison hot dogs and sausages contain 70% less fat and sodium and fewer calories than typical meats—plus they’re grass‑fed, nitrate‑free, and antibiotic‑ and hormone‑free.Why It Matters:Golden Bison Co. is revolutionizing fast food—not with empty promises, but with real results. Their meats are not only healthier but also eco-conscious, supporting regenerative, pasture-based farming. The company also supports obesity-prevention programs.About the Founder: Steven Chase, grandson of Leonard Pines (of Hebrew National fame), has transformed his grandfather’s legacy into a healthier meat business, with millions of Bison hot dogs sold on Home Shopping Network. His background also includes NYC’s iconic Peaceful Palate Shop and prime NYC station food service. Chase is available for media interviews upon request."My favorite celebrity chef was on the money ...It's a noble thing to make a damn good hot dog and I should know since I come from hot dog nobility being my grandfather (my idol) Lennie Pines built Hebrew National to Multi million business and was considered the "Deli King".. I am following in his footsteps by creating a healthier twist to an old family recipe"Next Steps:The Indiegogo campaign is live today. Visit the campaign page to back, enjoy exclusive perks, and support a healthier meat revolution. Now Funding: Golden Bison - Join the Elite Meat Revolution https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/golden-bison-join-the-elite-meat-revolution/ Golden Bison Co. - Taste the LegendNYC’s iconic Peaceful Palate ShopThe Golden Bison natural beef and bison buff dogs are seasoned with an awarding winning proprietary family recipe of natural spices and do not contain nitrates or nitrites. The Golden Bison bison and beef hot dogs are made with no preservative and are 100% all natural. The result is a taste that adults and kids both love. Minimally Processed, No Artificial ingredients. Delivered right to your door. https://www.goldenbisonmeats.com

