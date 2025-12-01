TLD Brokerage, a Service of SEARCHEN NETWORKS®, Announces Rare High-Value Sale of Indiana.com for $167,810

SEARCHEN NETWORKS® Searchen Networks is BBB Accredited. Indiana.com $167,810 TLDBrokerage.com

Sale ranks among top 100 domain transactions of 2025; one of the reporting periods top sales; DNJournal cites John Colascione as Domain Industry OG

Whether you are an investor, a brand, or a business seeking exact-match authority for your market, the right .com domain name remains one of the most powerful digital assets you can own.” — John Colascione

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TLD Brokerage , a premium domain brokerage service of SEARCHEN NETWORKS, today announced the successful sale of "Indiana.com" for $167,810.00 marking it one of the most notable U.S. State .com transactions in recent years. The rare sale was highlighted in DNJournal’s Top Domain Sales Report , where the publication recognized John Colascione , founder of TLD Brokerage and CEO of SEARCHEN NETWORKS, as a domain industry OG and long-time authority in the digital real-estate market.According to DNJournal, the sale secured the #4 spot in the reporting period of Mon. Nov. 10 - Sun. Nov. 23, 2025, underscoring the company’s expertise in handling high-value, premium digital assets. The Indiana.com transaction represents a highly coveted category of domain names, as U.S. State .com GEO domains seldom change hands due to their scarcity, inherent authority, and long-term investment potential.“Indiana.com is the type of asset that rarely ever becomes available,” said John Colascione, founder of TLD Brokerage. “Completing this sale affirms our position as a trusted brokerage for buyers and sellers seeking premium .com brands, geo-domains, and high-value digital properties.”Colascione, who has worked in digital marketing, domain investment, website monetization, and search optimization for more than two decades, also authors the long-running industry publication StrategicRevenue.com. His experience in search technology, domain strategy, and digital branding has positioned him as a leading voice in the emerging category of digital asset brokerage.TLD Brokerage, operating under the umbrella of SEARCHEN NETWORKS, specializes in discreet acquisitions, premium domain sales, portfolio consulting, and high-authority domain transactions. The company’s recent visibility in DNJournal reinforces its growing footprint within the domain investment community and highlights increasing demand for expert representation in a crowded marketplace.“We built TLD Brokerage to help clients navigate the complexities of acquiring and selling premium domains,” Colascione added. “Whether you are an investor, a brand, or a business seeking exact-match authority for your market, the right .com domain name remains one of the most powerful digital assets you can own.”A Long History of Domain Industry RecognitionColascione’s prominence in the domain community is well-established, having been profiled and recognized by the industry’s most authoritative sources:DNJournal highlighted Colascione in 2012 for meeting GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons and for launching his book "MASTERING YOUR WEBSITE" on search engine mareting strategies. DNJournal also profiled him as a Leading Domain Expert in a 2018 industry cover story "The State of the Industry 2018: 24 Leading Domain Experts Analyze What Happened in 2017 and Tell You What to Expect Next". Additionally, DomainSherpa dedicated an in-depth episode to Colascione’s successful monetization of LongIslandExchange.com into an ownership stake of then competitor LongIsland.com, showcasing his strategic command of geo domains and digital brand development. Colascione has been a featured speaker at major conferences including LI Business Expo, NameSummit and RE:Summit, where he has spoken on domain investment, digital strategy, and monetization. These cumulative acknowledgments serve to reinforce Colascione’s standing as one of the longest-running and most respected voices in the domain investment world.The successful brokerage of Indiana.com is expected to drive additional inquiries from investors, entrepreneurs, startups, and corporations seeking premium .com assets and professional representation.Escrow services for the transaction were provided by https://escrow.domains About TLD BrokerageTLD Brokerage is a premium domain name brokerage service operated by SEARCHEN NETWORKS, specializing in high-value domain acquisitions, premium .com sales, digital real-estate consulting, and stealth domain negotiations. With a focus on authority brands and geo-domains, TLD Brokerage represents buyers and sellers seeking strategic digital assets that generate long-term value.About SEARCHEN NETWORKSSEARCHEN NETWORKS, (Internet Marketing Services Inc.), is a digital marketing and technology services provider offering SEO, paid search management, domain services, hosting, and web consulting. Founded by industry veteran John Colascione, SEARCHEN NETWORKS has been providing expert internet marketing solutions for more than two decades.About StrategicRevenue.comFounded by John Colascione, StrategicRevenue.com is a digital marketing and domain industry publication covering search engine updates, online strategy, AI developments, monetization trends, and domain name analysis. The site has become a trusted resource for entrepreneurs, digital marketers, and domain investors.Media ContactSEARCHEN NETWORKSAttn: Media RelationsWest Palm Beach, Florida

