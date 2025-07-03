The Celebration Continues: Palmetto Moon Opens in Panama City Beach on July 26

Celebrating our 50th store is such an exciting milestone for our whole team, and we couldn’t imagine a better way to build on the energy from Destin than opening our doors at Pier Park North next!” — Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh from a fun-filled Destin debut, Palmetto Moon is cruising down the coast to keep the celebration going with the Grand Opening of its 50th store, opening at Pier Park North on Saturday, July 26, 2025 (15500 Panama City Beach, Unit 740, Panama City Beach, FL 32413).The new location builds on Palmetto Moon’s growing footprint along the Florida Panhandle, bringing its signature mix of Southern style, local pride, and outdoor living to one of Florida’s favorite beach towns. Palmetto Moon is a true one-stop shop for the whole family, offering a fresh mix of apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, collegiate gear, accessories, and plenty more—all carefully chosen to celebrate the Southern at heart.Doors open at 10 a.m. and shoppers can expect a full day of giveaways, in-store surprises, and family-friendly fun. The first 200 guests who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a FREE YETI 20 oz. tumbler, plus there will be Spin-to-Win prizes every 30 minutes and hourly drawings for customer-favorite gear like the YETI Tundra Haul cooler. In the afternoon, the celebration keeps rolling with sweet treats, special promotions, and more surprises—perfect for locals and vacationers alike.To get the latest updates, sneak peeks, and join the countdown, guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow along on the official Facebook Event Page. As part of the celebration, Palmetto Moon is spotlighting its popular Palmetto Perks loyalty program. Shoppers who text PMOON53 to 578-277 will unlock special perks and be entered to win 1,000 Perks Points (a $75 value)—with one lucky winner notified by phone ahead of the big day.“Celebrating our 50th store is such an exciting milestone for our whole team, and we couldn’t imagine a better way to build on the energy from Destin than opening our doors at Pier Park North just a few weeks later,” said Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager at Palmetto Moon. “Pier Park North is a fun, bustling destination that attracts visitors from near and far, and we’re so excited to connect with new shoppers and share the Palmetto Moon experience with Panama City Beach.”Inside, guests can explore a bright collection of coastal favorites and Southern staples, from YETI, Simply Southern, Stanley, Local Boy, Vineyard Vines, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, Hey Dude, and Chubbies. The store will also showcase Florida Gators gear, locally inspired gifts, and exclusive Palmetto Moon styles and accessories.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk to a beloved destination for Southern lifestyle shopping, with stores now spanning South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi.Palmetto Moon is now hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Panama City store and offering a $300 sign-on bonus! New hires can start immediately and enjoy great perks—including a flexible schedule, 25% employee discount, competitive pay and more! To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew To stay up to date on the Panama City Beach Grand Opening and more, follow Palmetto Moon on social:Instagram: @palmettomoonFacebook: Palmetto MoonTikTok: @palmettomoononline

