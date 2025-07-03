Bupple Launches Version 2: A Major Upgrade In Social Media Content Creation

Bupple Launches Version 2: A Major Upgrade Revolutionizing Social Media Content Creation Generate Social Media Content with AI Arman Sohi founder of Bupple introducing the solution to social media content strategy on stage

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bupple Launches Version 2: A Major Upgrade Revolutionizing Social Media Content CreationBupple, the innovative AI-powered platform designed to simplify social media content creation, today announced the launch of Bupple Version 2. This significant update transforms the platform into a powerful tools-based system, offering users a faster, more intuitive experience to generate and edit high-quality social media content in minutes.The new version builds on this foundation with a completely redesigned interface and enhanced features that make content creation smoother and more professional.Key updates in Bupple Version 2 include:– Tools-Based Platform: Migration from a chat-based to a tools-based platform, accelerating content generation and editing.– Browser-Based Video Editor (V2): A reimagined video editor delivering flawless performance and ease of use.– Teleprompter (V2): A new standalone tool enabling users to record polished talking-head videos.– Idea Boards: A Notion-style board to organize content ideas and enhance them with AI assistance.– Reels Generator (V2): Creates professional, engaging short videos with seamless integration into the new video editor.– Auto Captions (V2): Automatically adds stylish captions to videos, boosting viewer engagement.– Auto Edits (V2): AI-powered editing that trims, captions, and enriches videos with B-roll, background music, and sound effects—making video editing accessible to everyone.– Image Generator (V2): Enhanced with more style options, aspect ratios, and improved prompt handling for high-quality images.– Chat Spaces (V2): Integrated AI chat accessible from every screen, removing the need to switch platforms. Arman Sohi , Founder and CEO of Bupple, commented, “Bupple Version 2 is a game changer for businesses looking to create social media content effortlessly. We rebuilt the platform from the ground up to provide users with faster, more powerful tools that make content creation not only easier but also more enjoyable. Whether you’re a small business owner or a marketer, Bupple helps you deliver professional content that engages your audience and grows your brand.”Since its inception, Bupple has empowered small businesses and marketers by automating content creation, allowing them to stay consistent and engaging without the need for large marketing teams.For more information or to experience Bupple Version 2, visit https://bupple.io About BuppleBupple is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform dedicated to empowering businesses of all sizes with AI-driven social media content creation. Founded by Arman Sohi, Bupple’s mission is to simplify the process of producing engaging posts, videos, and images, helping businesses maintain a consistent and impactful online presence without the need for specialized expertise.Media Contact:Arman SohiFounder & CEO, BuppleEmail: contact@bupple.ioWebsite: https://bupple.io United States

