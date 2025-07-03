Submit Release
Faculty enrolment quotas adopted in coordination with universities

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, stated that the government adopted a decision at today’s session on enrolment quotas for faculties for the upcoming academic year, with the exception of three faculties in Belgrade, whose quotas will be determined once they begin making up for missed classes.

