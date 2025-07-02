State Secretary Gabrič attending conference on financing to accelerate SDG implementation

SLOVENIA, July 2 - State Secretary Dr Melita Gabrič took part in the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development, held in Sevilla, Spain, under the auspices of the UN. The event brought together heads of international financial institutions, as well as representatives of civil society, philanthropic organisations, the private sector and government delegations. Its central objective was to increase financing and accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in developing countries by 2030.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.