The Ocean Race Europe will showcase an innovative new race tracker developed with PredictWind

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ocean Race, often described as the toughest test of a team in sport and widely recognised as a leader in impactful ocean health initiatives, and PredictWind , a global leader in marine weather forecasting, are collaborating on a new race tracker.The landmark cooperation spans several key events beginning with The Ocean Race Europe 2025, and leading into both The Ocean Race Atlantic 2026 and The Ocean Race around the world in 2027.In looking to push the boundaries of technology and improve the fan experience with a next-generation race tracker, The Ocean Race found a keen collaborator in PredictWind, with a shared vision to establish a new standard in race coverage and data transparency with a revolutionary new tracker.The Ocean Race Europe tracker has been completely redesigned and transformed into a dynamic platform that offers unprecedented access to real-time race data and insights.The new race tracker will provide fans, teams, stakeholders and the media with the immersive feeling of being onboard, showcasing:- Live GPS Tracking: An intuitive interface with dynamic 2D and 3D views for precise yacht positioning.- Global Weather Overlays: Comprehensive weather forecast and retrospective datasets to enhance understanding of meteorological conditions.- Predictive Routing: Visualisations of each yacht's projected course, using real-time weather, boat polars, and PredictWind’s routing engine.- Full Telemetry Feed: Includes boat speed, course over ground, true wind angle, distance to leader, distance to finish, distance travelled, and projected distance to next mark/finish line (all in nautical miles).- Multimedia Integration: Updates from the on board reporter (OBR) and race crews on each boat are integrated within the race tracker.“This new race tracker, designed and built in collaboration with PredictWind, is an innovative and engaging platform that puts the fan first,” said Richard Brisius, Race Chairman of The Ocean Race. “From predictive analytics to immersive content from on board the boats, the new tracker takes the fan experience to a new level.”"Partnering with The Ocean Race is a huge moment for us," said Jon Bilger, PredictWind Founder. "Our team has worked hard to deliver a product that doesn’t just track the fleet but tells the full story of the offshore race, in real time, with technology that’s never been this powerful or this accessible."A version of the tracker will be available for media and race teams to embed on their sites, to expand the reach of the race and enable new and existing fans to follow the event in their favourite online environment.The new tracking and weather platform will go live on 10 August, with the start of The Ocean Race Europe 2025, offering a next-level viewing experience for millions of fans across the globe.The Ocean Race Europe fleet of seven flying, foiling, IMOCAs is racing under the banner of Connecting Europe, with the race start on August 10 from Kiel, Germany and racing to Portsmouth (UK), Matosinhos / Porto (Portugal - fly-by stop), Cartagena (Spain), Nice (France), and Genova (Italy), before finishing in Boka Bay (Montenegro), marking the first time The Ocean Race fleet will race on the Adriatic Sea.To learn more about The Ocean Race Europe, visit: https://www.theoceanrace.com/en/europe/2025 . The tracker will go LIVE on 10 August, 2025 for the first race day of the event. Watch the preview trailer to see the tracker in action here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aE4omw_NQy4 -- END --About The Ocean RaceSince 1973, The Ocean Race has provided the ultimate test of a team and a human adventure like no other. For over 50 years, it has kept an almost mythical hold over some of the world’s greatest sailors and been the proving ground for the legends of our sport.The 14th edition of The Ocean Race started from Alicante, Spain on January 15th 2023, and finished in Genova, the Grand Finale, in Italy on July 1, 2023 after visiting nine iconic cities around the globe. Led by skipper Charlie Enright, the American 11th Hour Racing Team won the race, which was contested for the first time in the flying, foiling, record-setting IMOCA yachts.This summer we are "Connecting Europe" as the second European edition* – The Ocean Race Europe 2025 – starts on August 10 in Kiel, Germany and finishes on September 21 in Boka Bay, Montenegro. The six-week, five-leg, race also includes stops in Portsmouth in the UK, Cartagena in Spain, Nice in France, and Genova, Italy – as well as a Fly-By of Portugal’s Matosinhos / Porto during the second leg from the UK to Spain.The inaugural edition of The Ocean Race Atlantic - New York to Barcelona is scheduled to take place in 2026, with the 15th edition of the around-the-world race set to start from Alicante, Spain in January 2027 and finish in the Red Sea at AMAALA. Auckland, New Zealand and Itajaí, Brazil have also been confirmed as host cities with further stopover venues will be confirmed in due course.In all of our endeavours we are Racing for the Ocean and taking every opportunity that our unique and expansive sports platform provides to help people understand the importance and beauty of the ocean and what they can do to protect it. In alignment with the UN Ocean Decade Vision 2030, we aim to help restore society’s relationship with the ocean. Alongside our network of partners, host cities, and teams, we are utilising the unifying power of sport to broaden the conversation about ocean health and drive meaningful change through our award winning sustainability programme.*The inaugural edition of The Ocean Race Europe took place in 2021.Contact: press@theoceanrace.comAbout PredictWindPredictWind is the world’s leading provider of marine weather forecasting solutions. 