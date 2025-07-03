Keeping kids safe in the workplace

Release date: 03/07/25

Tough new measures aimed at protecting children from convicted or accused child sex offenders in the workplace are now in effect.

Nation-leading reforms to South Australia’s laws around child-related work which were passed by State Parliament last year will see greater protections for children in their place of work.

Under the measures, which commenced on 1 July, registered child sex offenders are now prohibited from working alongside child employees, or in businesses where they would be in contact with child employees.

The prohibition also applies to people charged with registrable child sex offences but not yet convicted.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Prior to these changes coming into effect, the laws around child related work for accused or convicted registered child sex offenders had a narrower definition – applying only to workplaces where children are the subject of the work, including fields like childcare or out of school hours care.

The important expansion of this new change now more broadly captures areas and workplaces where an accused or convicted employee would be in contact with child employees in that same workplace, better protecting children in their place of work.

It’s a significant step forward that recognises the importance of protecting those young people who have joined the workforce, and providing peace of mind to their parents that they will be safe at work.

These reforms now see South Australia with the toughest restrictions in the nation for those accused of committing a registrable child sex offence working with child employees.

Attributable to Josh Peak, Secretary, SDA SA

The SDA is proud to have played a role in making South Australia the first place in the country to ban child sex offenders from working in retail and fast food.

There have been far too many incidents where managers charged with child sex offences have been allowed to continue working alongside young workers.

It’s great to see the Attorney-General Kyam Maher and Connie Bonaros MLC work together to take action to keep young workers safe.

These new laws are critical to helping ensure the safety of young workers in retail and fast food.