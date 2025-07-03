GenTwo Launches World’s First Universal AMC Creator

GenTwo launches the world's first universal AMC creation platform.

With initial partners Swissquote, ISP and Sygnum Bank, the AMC Creator connects users to the best setup options to quickly go from idea to final product.

AMC Creator solves what we call 'empty shelf syndrome' – the challenge asset managers face when they lack distinctive products to differentiate themselves in the market.” — Philippe A. Naegeli, Co-Founder & CEO, GenTwo

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenTwo, the Swiss B2B fintech revolutionizing financial product creation, today announced the launch of AMC Creator, the first universal configurator that enables financial professionals to find the best setup options to turn any asset or strategy into Actively Managed Certificates (AMCs). Featuring launch partnerships with Swisquote, ISP, and Sygnum Bank, the platform democratizes access to sophisticated product structuring and offers unparalleled flexibility.

Breaking Down Traditional Barriers

AMC Creator addresses a fundamental challenge in asset management: the lengthy, expensive process of bringing investment strategies to market. While traditional product launches can take months or years and require substantial infrastructure, AMC Creator gives asset managers, family offices, and financial advisors a streamlined tool to help them create structured products in days through a guided digital interface.

"AMC Creator enables mass customization of investment strategies while solving what we call 'empty shelf syndrome' – the challenge asset managers face when they lack distinctive products to differentiate themselves in the market," said Philippe A. Naegeli, CEO of GenTwo. "Asset managers can quickly and efficiently find the best setup to create signature products geared to their specific clients, unlocking tailored alpha while turning speed into a competitive advantage. This enables them to capture AUM while competitors are still stuck in setup."

Universal Asset Coverage

Unlike existing platforms that focus on traditional asset classes, AMC Creator handles any asset of value – from conventional equities and bonds to digital assets, art, intellectual property, and exotic commodities.

The four-step user experience guides clients through domicile selection, asset class configuration, intelligent partner matching, and final review before expert handoff. The system automatically recommends the most suitable execution partner based on the selected asset classes and strategy requirements.

Institutional Partnership Network

AMC Creator launches with Swissquote, ISP and Sygnum Bank, three established financial institutions, as initial execution partners.

"Innovation is in Swissquote's DNA – we've always been pioneers in embracing new technologies that transform how financial services are delivered," said Robin Lemann, Head of Institutional Sales and Partner Business at Swissquote. "Partnering with GenTwo on AMC Creator aligns perfectly with our commitment to being first-to-market with cutting-edge solutions that give our clients a technological edge."

"As experts in structuring solutions, we understand the complexity asset managers face when bringing innovative strategies to market," said Fabio Oertle, Head Asset Solutions and Member of the Executive Board at ISP. “That’s why we’re proud to have the unique expertise to offer not only products on traditional assets, but also the full range of digital and non-bankable instruments on AMC Creator.”

“As a global digital asset banking group, Sygnum leverages its deep expertise and broad solutioning capability to help asset managers confidently navigate the digital asset space,” said Dominic Lohberger, Chief Product Officer at Sygnum Bank. “By integrating Sygnum Protect and Connect with GenTwo's flexible issuance platform, we enable clients to securely execute digital asset strategies and subscribe to products directly in digital assets."

Market Impact

The financial industry has made sophisticated investment strategies increasingly complex to access and implement. AMC Creator simplifies this challenge by providing the easiest way for asset managers to build and launch custom offerings without the traditional infrastructure burden.

The platform addresses growing demand for alternative investments and customized strategies, particularly among mid-sized asset managers and family offices who previously lacked access to institutional-grade structuring capabilities. By removing traditional barriers, AMC Creator makes sophisticated product creation as straightforward as a guided digital experience.

Availability

AMC Creator is available immediately to qualified financial professionals (see link below). As the platform expands throughout 2025, GenTwo will continue to onboard leading financial institutions that share the vision of democratized product creation and recognize that being part of this transformation early positions them at the forefront of the industry's evolution.

AMC Creator: gentwo.com/amc-creator

