Infinito by Seyedsajad Jalalsadat Wins Silver in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Infinito

Innovative Waterproof and 360-Degree Rotatable Lighting Design Receives Prestigious Recognition from A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Infinito by Seyedsajad Jalalsadat as a Silver winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition underscores the significance of Infinito's innovative design within the lighting industry.Infinito's groundbreaking design addresses key challenges in outdoor and indoor lighting, offering a versatile solution that seamlessly integrates waterproofing and 360-degree rotation. This award highlights the design's relevance to current industry trends and its potential to advance lighting standards and practices, benefiting both users and stakeholders through its innovative features.The award-winning design stands out for its unique combination of functionality and aesthetics. Infinito's waterproof construction ensures reliable performance in various environments, while its elegant infinity-inspired form adds a touch of style to any setting. The precise 360-degree rotatable head allows for optimal light direction, eliminating the need for multiple fixtures and enhancing energy efficiency.This recognition from the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award serves as a testament to Seyedsajad Jalalsadat's dedication to innovation and excellence in lighting design. The award not only validates the merits of Infinito but also inspires the designer to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in future projects, further contributing to the advancement of the lighting industry.Project MembersInfinito was designed by Seyedsajad Jalalsadat, an industrial designer, in collaboration with Mohammad Mostafa Sharifianmehr.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Seyedsajad JalalsadatSeyedsajad Jalalsadat, an Iranian industrial designer, began his design journey during childhood with a passion for car design. He studied Industrial Design at Tehran Markaz University and gained valuable experience working in industrial environments since the age of 15. Since 2016, Seyedsajad has been creating innovative designs, and his dedication has resulted in winning multiple international design awards, including the A' Design Award, marking the beginning of a promising career in design.About HoboHobo Lighting, established in 2010, is a producer of various types of lighting fixtures, ranging from outdoor and table lamps to chandeliers. The brand focuses on minimalistic designs, prioritizing quality, functionality, and visual aesthetics in their products.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. Recipients are selected based on rigorous criteria, including innovation, functionality, efficiency, aesthetic appeal, sustainability, user-friendliness, and originality. The award acknowledges designs that raise industry standards, advance the practice of design, and make a notable impact on everyday life through their exceptional characteristics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries since 2008, now in its 17th year. The award welcomes entries from visionary designers, inventive agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating, entrants showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to advancing their respective industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenlightingawards.com

