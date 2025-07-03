Grovehood Collective by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Grovehood Collective

Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira's Grovehood Collective Branding Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most prestigious and well-recognized awards in the field of graphic design, has announced Grovehood Collective by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira as a Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This highly respected award celebrates exceptional design within the graphic industry, positioning Grovehood Collective as a noteworthy and innovative branding project.The Silver A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award holds significant relevance for the graphic industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing projects like Grovehood Collective, the award showcases the impact of effective branding on consumer perception and engagement. This recognition not only validates the design's merit but also sets a benchmark for industry professionals, inspiring them to push creative boundaries and deliver exceptional brand experiences.Grovehood Collective stands out in the market through its unique blend of heritage and modern elegance. As the Netherlands' first transparent extra virgin olive oil brand, it distinguishes itself by sourcing from family-run, earth-friendly farms. The vintage-inspired label, featuring refined typography and a custom-cut design, reflects the brand's commitment to craftsmanship and authenticity. The earthy yet vibrant color palette differentiates each variant while the premium packaging invites consumers to explore the rich journey behind this high-quality, traceable olive oil.Winning the Silver A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award holds significant implications for Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira and the Grovehood Collective brand. This recognition validates the effectiveness of the branding strategy and serves as a testament to the designer's expertise. It opens doors for future collaborations and projects, as the award lends credibility and prestige to the designer's portfolio. Furthermore, it motivates the team behind Grovehood Collective to continue pushing the boundaries of olive oil branding, setting new standards for the industry.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Grovehood Collective branding by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira at:About Cansu Dagbagli FerreiraCansu Dagbagli Ferreira is a designer specialized in brand design since 2014. She focuses on providing high quality and boutique brand strategy, visual identity, packaging, and web design services. Recognized as an award-winning designer, Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira delivers exceptional quality work that elevates brands to new heights. A 360° brand approach, developed by her, has enabled her to forge brands that resonate and captivate. She has a credible portfolio, with esteemed international clients such as Johnson & Johnson, Jeep, Snapchat, Hallmark, Ambev. With a decade of international experience, she prioritizes client satisfaction above all. Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira is from France.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability, social impact, brand identity enhancement, versatility, and attention to detail. Receiving the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of a design's exceptional merits and impact on the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries. It invites visionary designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures to showcase their creativity and be recognized for their remarkable design capabilities. By participating, entrants contribute to advancing the field and inspiring future trends. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

