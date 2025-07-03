CQG ADH

CyberQ Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Aqaba Digital Hub to Strengthen Middle East Cybersecurity Landscape

Partnership with ADH represents a strategic expansion into a vital and rapidly evolving market. We are excited to combine our global cybersecurity insights with ADH’s strong regional presence.” — Stuart Hadley, COO of CyberQ Group,

WEST MIDLANDS, BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberQ Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Aqaba Digital Hub to Strengthen Middle East Cybersecurity LandscapeCyberQ Group is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Aqaba Digital Hub, a leading regional provider of digital infrastructure and data hosting services in Jordan. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive global cybersecurity resilience by empowering critical digital infrastructure with next-generation protection.As the demand for secure and scalable digital solutions surges across the Middle East, CyberQ Group’s award-winning cybersecurity expertise will play a pivotal role in supporting Aqaba Digital Hub’s vision of becoming the region’s premier digital gateway. Our collaboration will focus on enhancing the region’s cyber readiness by delivering world-class managed detection and response, cyber threat intelligence, and incident response services.“We are proud to collaborate with CyberQ Group, a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity,” said Eyad Abu Khorma, Founder and CEO of ADH. “This strategic partnership allows us to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions anchored by a localised SOC — helping our clients stay resilient in the face of evolving digital threats while keeping control of their data where it matters most.”Stuart Hadley, COO of CyberQ Group, commented, “Our partnership with ADH represents a strategic expansion into a vital and rapidly evolving market. We are excited to combine our global cybersecurity insights with ADH’s strong regional presence and understanding. Together, we’re committed to delivering localized cybersecurity outcomes — starting with this strategic collaboration in the Middle East.”The partnership will also explore co-developing cyber innovation and training initiatives to foster local talent and strengthen cybersecurity awareness in both public and private sectors across Jordan and the broader MENA region.CyberQ Group remains dedicated to delivering strategic cyber leadership, advanced threat detection, and trusted advisory to protect organisations operating in today’s complex threat landscape.About Aqaba Digital Hub:Aqaba Digital Hub is Jordan’s first and only carrier-neutral, Tier III certified digital infrastructure ecosystem. Strategically located in Aqaba, ADH provides unmatched geographic resilience, regional reach, and secure hosting for mission-critical operations. Its AI-ready facility is built with a 12MW capacity to support hyperscale workloads. Through its integrated platforms – including Jordan’s first public cloud, a national SASE solution, a regional Security Operations Center (SOC), and AqabaIXInternet Exchange Point – ADH empowers financial institutions, enterprises, and government entities with high-performance digital services that meet regulatory and operational demands.About CyberQ GroupCyberQ Group is a global leader in cybersecurity consultancy, managed services, and incident response. Headquartered in the UK, our mission is to defend, secure, and transform organisations through intelligent cyber risk management and threat mitigation strategies.To learn more about how CyberQ Group is supporting digital transformation in high-growth markets, visit www.cyberqgroup.com For media inquiries, please contact:E: theteam@cyberqgroup.comT: 0800 0614 715

