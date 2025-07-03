Aqua’s new AI feature – Automatic generation of test cases in BDD format

NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Writing test cases manually in Behaviour-Driven Development (BDD) format is tedious. But with aqua cloud , you can skip the manual effort altogether and generate test cases in Gherkin syntax automatically, powered by AI.Aqua’s latest release helps you create structured, human-readable test cases in seconds. You will get faster, cleaner, and more consistent results with your agile principles and methodologies.One platform, all your QA work — now with automatic BDD test generationAqua cloud is an AI-powered, enterprise-grade test management tool. Trusted by agile teams, public organisations, and global enterprises, it offers full control over your test case design, test execution, defect tracking, requirement management, and reporting. Aqua also provides a centralised repository for all your manual and automated tests.The new feature integrates seamlessly into aqua’s AI Copilot functionality. With a few clicks, you can generate entire test scenarios in Gherkin format. There’s no need to rewrite existing test descriptions or copy-paste from specs.What does the feature actually do?When you create a test case in aqua, you now have two format options:- Classic (a structured step-based test)- Gherkin (Given/When/Then format)If you select AI Copilot during creation, you’ll be prompted to describe what you want to test. Then, you should simply choose Gherkin as your desired output format.You can:- Generate a single test case focused on a particular path (e.g. positive or negative)- Or generate multiple test cases at once, giving you broader test coverage instantlyOnce the generation begins, aqua’s AI gets to work, producing test cases live on your screen. You can watch as each one appears, and decide which to keep, which to ignore, and whether to regenerate any based on new instructions.And it’s not a black box; you remain in control. You have a chance to revise a test case after creation, or preview it before committing anything to your test plan.______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Why this mattersManually writing Gherkin scenarios will slow you down. You need to know what to test, how to structure it, how to express conditions clearly, and how to stay consistent with other tests. This way, you either you sacrifice speed or you sacrifice clarity.With aqua’s AI-powered BDD generation, you no longer have to choose.You’re able to:- Bridge the gap between developers, testers, and stakeholders. Everyone can understand and contribute to BDD-style test cases because they’re written in plain language.- Reduce the chance of miscommunication. By sticking to a standard format, your team avoids unclear test logic or ambiguous expectations.- Shift focus to what really matters. Instead of fiddling with syntax, your QA team can now focus on designing edge cases, validating requirements, and improving test coverage.Efficiency-obsessive QA people (we believe you are one of them, too!) will love it.______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________A few practical scenariosLet’s say your product team defines a new feature in user story format: “As a user, I want to reset my password via email.” You paste this into aqua’s AI Copilot, select Gherkin format, and within seconds receive test cases such as:pgsqlGiven a user is on the login pageWhen they click 'Forgot password' and enter a valid emailThen they should receive a reset link in their inboxWant to generate additional paths for invalid input or expired tokens? Select the Multiple test cases option and aqua will handle variations automatically.If you’ve ever spent time translating vague user stories into structured tests, you’ll immediately see the value.______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________About aqua cloudaqua cloud is a powerful test management solution built for modern teams. From requirement mapping to defect tracking to AI-supported testing, aqua helps you do more with less effort. It supports agile, DevOps, and hybrid workflows with deep integrations into your CI/CD toolchain.Our clients include global enterprises, consulting firms, and government agencies that rely on aqua to ensure software quality across complex systems.Want to learn more or see it in action? We’d love to talk.

