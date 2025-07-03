MPD Seeks Multiple Suspects in a Robbery in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify and locate multiple suspects who assaulted and robbed a victim in Northwest.

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the victim was standing outside of a business in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest when they were approached by multiple suspects. The suspects assaulted the victim and took their shoes. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/cjWRQPonOM4

CCN: 25093756

