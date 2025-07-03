MPD Seeks Multiple Suspects in a Robbery in Northwest
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify and locate multiple suspects who assaulted and robbed a victim in Northwest.
On Sunday, June 22, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the victim was standing outside of a business in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest when they were approached by multiple suspects. The suspects assaulted the victim and took their shoes. The suspects fled the scene.
The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25093756
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.