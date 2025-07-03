MPD Arrests Suspect in Fire Extinguisher Convenience Store Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who robbed several convenience stores in Northwest and Northeast.

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a D.C. Superior court arrest warrant was issued for 42-year-old Rahman Barnes, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He was held in Prince George’s County, Maryland, for unrelated crimes.

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, Barnes was extradited to Washington, DC, where he was charged for the below offenses:

• Armed Robbery: On Monday, April 15, 2024, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast and grabbed some items before walking to the counter. He then grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed the clerk before stealing the cash register and other items. CCN: 24056303

• Armed Robbery: On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at approximately 12:46 a.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 5200 block of 3rd Street, Northeast, and began spraying a fire extinguisher at the victims. The suspect took the cash register drawer and fled the scene. CCN: 24057362

• Armed Robbery: On Thursday, April 18, 2024, at approximately 9:15 a.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest and sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher at an employee before stealing money from the cash register and fleeing. CCN: 24057996

• Armed Robbery: On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 12:03 p.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest, and sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher at employees before taking a cash register and fleeing. CCN: 24060677