Adjustments to Kūhiō Highway contraflow and Kaumualiʻi Highway on July 3

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the following adjustments to the morning contraflow on Kūhiō Highway and Kaumualiʻi Highway heading to the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) on Thursday, July 3.

The southbound Kūhiō Highway (Route 56) contraflow between Kapule Highway and the Kapaa Temporary Bypass Road will be closed from 11 a.m., 15 minutes earlier than the typical weekday schedule of 4:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. to allow the crew time to set up the lane shift on Kaumualiʻi Highway.

Kaumualiʻi Highway between Akialoa Road and Lighthouse Road will be coned with a lane shift to allow two westbound lanes heading toward PMRF in preparation for its 4th of July celebration from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As a reminder, there will be no southbound Kūhiō Highway (Route 56) contraflow on Friday, July 4, in observance of the holiday.

HDOT asks all drivers to plan ahead for extra time to get to their destinations and have aloha for those sharing the road.

