Kids United Event Rescues 60 Children With The Power of Education and Hope From Human Trafficking

The 2nd Annual Kids United Summit Presented By The Mavuno Project

My niece is going through this situation (trafficking)... this made me realize even more that that’s what’s going on with her.” — Anonymous

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 28th, The Mavuno Project hosted its second annual Kids United event in Little Haiti, delivering essential resources to families in need and protecting over 60 children from the dangers of human trafficking through education, empowerment, and community support.Thanks to the unwavering support of our presenting sponsor Hotwire Communications, along with valued partners including The Miami Dolphins Foundation, Gresham Smith, City to City Miami, ARK Solvers, The Education Fund, and The Brook Miami, Kids United became more than an event; it became a movement for change. Over 300 families registered and The Mavuno Project was able to serve the families who attended. The day featured the distribution of free school supplies, toys, groceries, and medical and dental screenings. At its core was a Human Trafficking Prevention Workshop, which equipped families with practical tools and life-saving knowledge to recognize and prevent exploitation.One attendee shared a moving testimonial:“My niece is going through this situation (trafficking)... this made me realize even more that that’s what’s going on with her. And it just made me tear up. But the kids had fun and it was very educational. They’re taking food, clothes, and toys back home. They’re so happy.” - AnonymousIn response, The Mavuno Project is currently working closely with this family to provide ongoing support and intervention, underscoring our commitment to building safer, stronger communities through direct action.The Kids United initiative is a shining example of how collaboration, education, and community outreach can create lasting impact and change lives.About The Mavuno ProjectFounded in 2009, The Mavuno Project emerged from firsthand encounters with the grim realities of human trafficking within the strip club industry. What began as an effort to sell jewelry soon revealed a deeper, more urgent mission: exposing and addressing the exploitation of women trapped in the underground world of sex trafficking. These early experiences laid the foundation for a purpose-driven movement to advocate for freedom and justice. Officially established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2017, The Mavuno Project works to raise awareness both locally and globally through human trafficking mission trips, educational seminars, and public events. “Mavuno,” the Swahili word for “harvest,” reflects the organization’s commitment to restoring lives and cultivating hope in communities affected by exploitation.For more information contact:Tania Andre MontanezCEO & Founder, The Mavuno Project📧 Tania@TheMavunoProject.com📞 786-355-7249

