Lewis County, New York Partners with PlanetBids to Modernize Procurement and Improve Vendor Engagement

PlanetBids will help the County manage bids, vendors, contracts, insurance, and evaluation, streamlining operations and expanding supplier outreach.

By modernizing our procurement process, we’re not just adopting new technology, we’re investing in better service, stronger partnerships, and smarter use of taxpayer dollars.” — Brian Hanno, Purchasing Director

LOWVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lewis County has contracted with PlanetBids to transition from manual procurement processes to a modern, centralized digital platform. With the implementation of PlanetBids’ Vendor Management, Bid Management, Advanced E-Bidding for Public Works, Contract Management, Insurance Management, and Project Evaluation capabilities, the County is set to streamline operations and expand its vendor outreach. PlanetBids is backed by Capstreet.Historically reliant on spreadsheets, email, and newspaper advertisements for new solicitations, Lewis County sought a system that would simplify vendor management, reduce redundancy, and enable electronic bidding. PlanetBids offers a powerful, user-friendly solution designed to modernize procurement workflows while increasing transparency and stakeholder accountability.With this partnership, Lewis County will:- Launch Electronic Bid Submissions: By digitizing the bidding process, the County will reduce manual workload and improve compliance with New York procurement laws.- Expand Vendor Participation: PlanetBids’ no-cost registration for vendors will encourage broader competition, helping the County achieve better pricing and outcomes.- Centralize Procurement Operations: All stakeholders will have access to a unified platform for managing bids, contracts, and vendor information, ensuring consistency and reducing the risk of oversight.- Simplify Insurance and Contract Tracking: Built-in reminders and vendor self-service tools for insurance and certifications will reduce manual verification work.- Support Public Works and Project Evaluation: With advanced tools for managing public works bids and evaluating proposals, Lewis County will strengthen decision-making processes and project oversight.Statements from Leadership"Partnering with PlanetBids marks a big step forward in how we do business in Lewis County,” said Brian Hanno, Purchasing Director. “This new platform will help us save time, improve transparency, and make it easier for vendors of all sizes to work with us. By modernizing our procurement process, we’re not just adopting new technology, we’re investing in better service, stronger partnerships, and smarter use of taxpayer dollars.”“We are proud to support Lewis County as they modernize their procurement operations,” said PlanetBids Chief Executive Officer David DiGiacomo. “By moving to a centralized, digital platform, the County is creating a more efficient and transparent process that empowers staff and expands vendor access, both key factors in driving better outcomes for public service.”Vendors interested in doing business with Lewis County can register for free and explore bid opportunities at the Lewis County Purchasing Department webpage About Lewis CountyTucked away in the North Country, Lewis County is a small but mighty rural community known for its farms, forests, and friendly faces. We’re proud of our outdoor spaces. Whether you're hitting the trails, exploring local shops, or just enjoying the view, there’s something here for everyone. County government works hard to support residents with practical services, helpful programs, and a strong focus on keeping Lewis County a great place to live, work, and play. For more information, visit www.lewiscountyny.gov About PlanetBidsPlanetBids is a trusted provider of eProcurement solutions designed to optimize purchasing processes for public and private sector organizations. With a focus on expanding vendor engagement, enhancing transparency, and simplifying procurement workflows, PlanetBids helps agencies modernize operations and drive measurable results. For more information, visit planetbids.com

