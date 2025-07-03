Guinness World Record Most Variations of Tiramisu in the World

Guinness World Record Largest display of Tiramisu variety

FORTLAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guinness World Record Attempt: Over 100 Tiramisu Variations in One Epic Event with Chef Marco Casula , the “Million Dollar Chef”Get ready for a spectacular celebration of flavor, creativity, and one of Italy’s most beloved desserts: tiramisu. World-renowned chef Marco Casula, famously known as the “Million Dollar Chef”, is set to make culinary history by attempting the first-ever Guinness World Record for the most tiramisu variations presented at a single event.The iconic Café del Mar , one of Fort Lauderdale’s most prestigious dining destinations, will be the official stage for this extraordinary event. Located at 101 S Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, the restaurant has been generously made available for the occasion by its visionary owners, Maurizio Padula and Vincenzo Padula, who have enthusiastically embraced the idea of hosting this world-class culinary milestone.100+ Tiramisu Creations: A Global Dessert JourneyFrom the classic recipe to gourmet, vegan, savory, exotic, and even molecular versions, over 100 unique tiramisu variations will come to life under the skilled hands of Chef Casula and his international team of pastry chefs. Each creation will pay homage to Italian tradition while showcasing bold innovation and global ingredients.A Star-Studded Event with Global Media CoverageThe event will attract VIPs, celebrities, international press, influencers, and TV networks from around the world. For one night, Fort Lauderdale will become the global capital of tiramisu, shining a spotlight on Italian culinary excellence.“Tiramisu is a symbol of Italian culture, loved around the world. I wanted to celebrate it in all its forms and take on a challenge that’s never been attempted before. This will be an exciting, one-of-a-kind, and absolutely delicious event,” said Chef Marco Casula.Open to the Public – Everyone’s InvitedThis record-breaking event is open to the public, inviting food lovers, tourists, families, and dessert enthusiasts to witness history in the making. Guests will have the chance to taste a selection of tiramisu creations, attend live cooking shows, enjoy exclusive entertainment, and meet the chef himself in a truly immersive culinary experience.Save the Date – October 25, 2025📍 Café del Mar – 101 S Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316🕕 Starts at 6:00 PM – until late🙌 Hosted with the generous support of Maurizio & Vincenzo Padula#TiramisuWorldRecord #MarcoCasula #CafeDelMar #GuinnessEvent #SweetHistory

