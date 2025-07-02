All CDCR institutions resume regular operations following effective contraband searches

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Following proactive measures conducted at key institutions, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will resume normal operations and programming at 21 institutions.

The systematic searches implemented at these locations have been successfully completed by correctional staff. These efforts resulted in the discovery of a significant number of prohibited items, including manufactured weapons, cellular devices, and controlled substances.

Visitation at all institutions has resumed.

BY THE NUMBERS: The following total contraband items were confiscated since June 12, 2025:

193 improvised weapons

420 cellular devices

65 hypodermic needles

1,048 additional items including controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, escape paraphernalia, and other miscellaneous contraband

BIGGER PICTURE: CDCR employs many practices to limit contraband from entering its institution by conducting daily cell/bunk searches in all housing units, directing K9 searches for controlled substances and cell phones, searching incoming mail for contraband, and utilizing cameras at most institutions.

Searches began after CDCR initiated modified programming on June 12, 2025, within Level III and Level IV facilities as part of a comprehensive response to a recent surge in violence against staff and the incarcerated population.

The following institutions have resolved modified programming related to the statewide initiative and are now operating at a normal operations and programming:

California Medical Facility

California Men’s Colony

California Correctional Institution

California State Prison, Los Angeles County

California State Prison, Sacramento

California State Prison, Corcoran

California State Prison, Centinela

California State Prison, Solano

Calipatria State Prison

Folsom State Prison

High Desert State Prison

Kern Valley State Prison

Mule Creek State Prison

North Kern State Prison

Pelican Bay State Prison

Pleasant Valley State Prison

Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility

Salinas Valley State Prison

Sierra Conservation Center

Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran

Wasco State Prison

CDCR remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of its facilities while ensuring the well-being of staff and individuals in its care.