All CDCR institutions resume regular operations following effective contraband searches

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Following proactive measures conducted at key institutions, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will resume normal operations and programming at 21 institutions.
The systematic searches implemented at these locations have been successfully completed by correctional staff. These efforts resulted in the discovery of a significant number of prohibited items, including manufactured weapons, cellular devices, and controlled substances.
Visitation at all institutions has resumed.
BY THE NUMBERS: The following total contraband items were confiscated since June 12, 2025:
- 193 improvised weapons
- 420 cellular devices
- 65 hypodermic needles
- 1,048 additional items including controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, escape paraphernalia, and other miscellaneous contraband
BIGGER PICTURE: CDCR employs many practices to limit contraband from entering its institution by conducting daily cell/bunk searches in all housing units, directing K9 searches for controlled substances and cell phones, searching incoming mail for contraband, and utilizing cameras at most institutions.
Searches began after CDCR initiated modified programming on June 12, 2025, within Level III and Level IV facilities as part of a comprehensive response to a recent surge in violence against staff and the incarcerated population.
The following institutions have resolved modified programming related to the statewide initiative and are now operating at a normal operations and programming:
- California Medical Facility
- California Men’s Colony
- California Correctional Institution
- California State Prison, Los Angeles County
- California State Prison, Sacramento
- California State Prison, Corcoran
- California State Prison, Centinela
- California State Prison, Solano
- Calipatria State Prison
- Folsom State Prison
- High Desert State Prison
- Kern Valley State Prison
- Mule Creek State Prison
- North Kern State Prison
- Pelican Bay State Prison
- Pleasant Valley State Prison
- Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility
- Salinas Valley State Prison
- Sierra Conservation Center
- Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran
- Wasco State Prison
CDCR remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of its facilities while ensuring the well-being of staff and individuals in its care.