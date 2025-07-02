Waycross, GA (July 2, 2025) – On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the GBI arrested and charged Devonte Deshawn Williams, age 28, of Waycross, GA, with three counts of Aggravated Assault Against Law Enforcement Officers, three counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and six counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

On Monday, June 30, 2025, at about 9:30 p.m., Waycross Police Department officers were near Ketterer Street and N. Crawford Street in Waycross, GA when a white Chevrolet Equinox passed by. Officers saw a person in a ski mask shoot at the Equinox. The officers stepped out of their unmarked car and ran after the masked person. During the chase, the officers exchanged gunfire with the masked person and he escaped into the woods. A perimeter was formed around the area. Georgia Department of Corrections K-9s attempted to locate the masked shooter but were unsuccessful. No officers or citizens were injured in this incident.

As agents investigated the incident, the SUV was located, and Williams was identified as the pedestrian who shot at the SUV. The occupants of the SUV, which included a 2 year old child, played no part in this incident. Williams was later located at his home, where he was taken into custody without incident. Williams had a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Waycross Memorial Hospital for medical care and has been released.

Williams is currently at the Ware County Jail.

The GBI would like to thank the Waycross Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Department of Corrections for their assistance in this investigation. These agencies worked together to bring this investigation to a safe conclusion.

The GBI will continue its investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103 or the Waycross Police Department at (912) 287-2921. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.

