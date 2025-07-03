Siila Watt-Cloutier Offers Radical Hope in a New Podcast Series

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions (PICS) at the University of Victoria is proud to present A Radical Act of Hope, a new podcast featuring the story of Inuk climate and human rights advocate Siila (Sheila) Watt-Cloutier, PICS’ inaugural Indigenous Climate Fellow.This limited series podcast explores the life, work, and wisdom of one of the world’s leading voices on climate change, human rights, and Indigenous ways of knowing and being.Watt-Cloutier calls her approach to climate advocacy “conscious leadership”, which she developed through her experience as an Inuk woman rooted in tradition and culture, and refined as she became a global thought leader on environmental issues and climate change.“Indigenous wisdom is the medicine the world needs,” says Watt-Cloutier. “Our values, experience, and relationship to the natural world help us to imagine and tell a different story for humanity and the planet, which can guide us towards a more sustainable and equitable future for all,” she says.The podcast blends memoir and advocacy, showing how lived experience can be a powerful tool for both personal transformation and policy change. It is hosted by Watt-Cloutier, along with PICS Executive Director Ian Mauro, her longtime colleague and friend, and Gitxsan and Cree-Métis climate researcher Janna Wale, PICS’ Indigenous research and partnerships lead.“Siila Watt-Cloutier's pioneering work to connect climate change and human rights changed the way the world thinks about and addresses climate change; her message comes from the Arctic and has global impact,” says PICS Executive Director Ian Mauro. “In this podcast, we take a deep dive into Siila’s leadership, how it developed, and how it can be a model for current and future generations.”Over its four episodes, the trio of hosts are joined by Indigenous women leaders and changemakers Leena Evic, Nicole Redvers, and Aleqa Hammond. Together, they discuss climate conscious leadership as Watt-Cloutier models it — an approach that prioritizes consensus, intergenerational wisdom, and long-term stewardship.Listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, the PICS website, or wherever you listen to podcasts.“Working alongside Siila Watt-Cloutier and the PICS team to bring this story to life has been one of the most impactful projects of my career. Siila’s voice is a beacon — clear, grounded, and profoundly needed in today’s world. This podcast is more than a series — it’s a movement built on respect, wisdom, and the power of storytelling to change hearts and minds.” — Jennifer Smith, President & CEO, Everything Podcasts A Radical Act of Hope is produced by the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions and Everything Podcasts, with support from The Gordon Foundation and the University of Victoria.Watt-Cloutier’s work with PICS, including the podcast, supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically #3 (Good Health and Well-Being), #5 (Gender Equality), #10 (Reduced Inequalities), and #13 (Climate Action). Learn more about the SDGs at UVic.The Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions (PICS) catalyzes and mobilizes research, partnerships, and knowledge that generate climate action. PICS is hosted and led by the University of Victoria (UVic) in collaboration with Simon Fraser University, the University of British Columbia, and the University of Northern British Columbia.Media contacts:Cindy MacDougall (PICS Communications) at 250-853-3626 or picscomm@uvic.caAbout the University of VictoriaThe University of Victoria is a leading research-intensive institution, offering transformative, hands-on learning opportunities to more than 22,000 students on the beautiful coast of British Columbia. As a hub of groundbreaking research, UVic faculty, staff and students are making a significant impact on issues addressing challenges that matter to people, places and the planet. UVic consistently publishes a higher proportion of research based on international collaborations than any other university in North America. Our commitment to advancing climate action, addressing social determinants of health, and supporting Indigenous reconciliation and revitalization is making a difference—from scientific and business breakthroughs to cultural and creative achievements.About Everything PodcastsLaunched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and award-winning audio production and global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms. Everything Podcasts is a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023’s Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast. Plus, the bronze Circle of Excellence from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for Podcasts (Occasional) and the gold 2024 Prix d’Excellence from the Canadian Council Advancement of Education (CCAE) for Best Podcast.Media Contact:Theodora JeanColdwater Communications Inc.media@coldwater-communications.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.