Everything Podcasts Expands Its Media Footprint with a Robust YouTube Presence

Ideas of Order wins Most Creative Branded Podcast

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the lines between podcasting, streaming, and digital video continue to blur, Everything Podcasts is proving once again that it’s far more than just a podcast company—it's a next-generation content powerhouse. With a growing global audience and over 500 video assets, the company’s YouTube channel is now a bold extension of its vision: to be a go-to destination for engaging, multi-format media storytelling.From celebrity interviews and lifestyle content to award-winning branded series, the Everything Podcasts YouTube channel is home to over 50 original shows including The Potcast with Olympic gold medalist Ross Rebagliati, Ideas of Order with Jeremiah Brent of HGTV & Netflix, the University of Manitoba’s award-winning What’s the Big Idea?, and Everything Lifestyle—a listener-favorite on living a healthy, balanced life. New episodes are added regularly, complete with transcripts and closed captions to ensure accessibility for all.“This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, multi-platform content that meets audiences where they are—and where they’re going,” says Jennifer Smith, Founder and CEO of Everything Podcasts. “Our YouTube platform is not just an extension of our audio shows—it’s a playground for visual storytelling, celebrity moments, expert voices, and brand engagement.”Viewers can also dive into curated playlists, including Car Tunes with country star Paul Brandt and a popular Shorts series featuring fan-favourite guests like Tommy Chong and Queer Eye’s Tan France. Interactive features like community polls and content suggestions encourage subscribers to help shape what’s next.A division of Pattison Media, Everything Podcasts offers full-service media solutions—from strategy and story development to world-class audio/video production, distribution, and marketing. With an expert team of award-winning producers and content creators, the company partners with brands across sectors to produce custom media experiences that resonate.About Everything PodcastsLaunched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and award-winning audio and video production with global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms. Everything Podcasts is a world-class production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth by offering comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way. From corporate series and branded content to video-first campaigns and live experiences, the company delivers custom solutions that connect brands with audiences in authentic and measurable ways. With roots in journalism and storytelling, and a future anchored in innovation, Everything Podcasts is redefining what modern media can be. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023’s Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency , Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast. Plus, the bronze Circle of Excellence from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for Podcasts (Occasional) and the gold 2024 Prix d’Excellence from the Canadian Council Advancement of Education (CCAE) for Best Podcast.Media Contact:Theodora JeanColdwater Communications Inc.media@coldwater-communications.ca

