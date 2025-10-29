‘A Radical Act of Hope’ Wins Podcast Gold and Listener’s Choice at the 4th Annual Signal Awards

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Radical Act of Hope with Siila Watt-Cloutier earned two top honours at the 4th Annual Signal Awards, taking home both a Gold Award from the competition’s judging academy and the Listener’s Choice Award in the Limited Series: Activism, Public Service & Social Impact category.Winners of the prestigious awards are selected by the Signal Awards Judging Academy, which includes notable on-mic talent such as Jay Shetty (On Purpose), Latif Nasser (Radiolab), and Dan Taberski (Hysterical), as well as industry leaders like Jonathan Hirsch (VP, Global Podcasts, Sony Music), Ney Alvarez (Head of Audio, Al Jazeera), Gretta Cohn (CEO, Pushkin Industries), Chris Bannon (SVP, Head of Global Audio, Condé Nast), and Jessica Cordova Kramer (CEO & Founder, Lemonada Media).A Radical Act of Hope explores the life, work, and wisdom of Watt-Cloutier, one of the world’s leading voices on climate change, human rights, and Indigenous ways of knowing and being. The series features conversations with Indigenous women leaders and changemakers including Leena Evic, Nicole Redvers, and Aleqa Hammond. Together, they share perspectives on climate-conscious leadership as Watt-Cloutier models it—an approach that prioritizes consensus, intergenerational wisdom, and long-term stewardship.“This award affirms that my life’s work — and the voice of Indigenous peoples globally — continues to resonate as a beacon of hope, direction, and action to build a better world,” says Watt-Cloutier. “I am grateful for the support from PICS and to the remarkable team at Everything Podcasts for allowing my voice, my life’s work, and the voices of other Indigenous women to be heard by a larger audience,” she says.A Radical Act of Hope is produced by the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions (PICS) at the University of Victoria, where Watt-Cloutier serves as the inaugural Indigenous Climate Fellow, in collaboration with Everything Podcasts. Through their creative partnership, the team produced an immersive and emotionally resonant series that amplifies Indigenous wisdom and climate leadership on a global scale.“We are deeply honoured to have collaborated with Siila and the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions to bring this powerful vision to life,” said Jennifer Smith, Founder and CEO of Everything Podcasts. “Our mission at Everything Podcasts has always been to elevate authentic voices and transformative storytelling. A Radical Act of Hope is a perfect example of how audio can move hearts and minds across the world.”Each year, the Signal Awards honour the organizations, artists, and brands shaping the podcast industry and storytelling medium. Garnering more than 385,000 public votes from 127,000 fans worldwide, the 2025 Listener’s Choice Awards drew the largest audience in Signal Awards history—a true demonstration of the power of podcasting as a force for connection and impact.“A Radical Act of Hope made an impression on the Judging Academy,” said Jemma Brown, General Manager of The Signal Awards. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators.”About A Radical Act of HopeA Radical Act of Hope features the story of Inuk climate and human rights advocate Siila Watt-Cloutier. The limited series explores her life, work, and Indigenous approaches to leadership and resilience. Hosted by Watt-Cloutier, PICS Executive Director Ian Mauro, and Gitxsan and Cree-Métis climate researcher Janna Wale, the podcast offers an inspiring exploration of wisdom, healing, and hope.About Everything PodcastsFounded in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and award-winning audio and video production, and global distribution. The company partners with clients to build compelling branded and original podcasts, offering strategy, storytelling, production, and growth solutions. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, Everything Podcasts helps brands connect with audiences through powerful stories that inform, inspire, and engage. Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023’s Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast. Plus, the bronze Circle of Excellence from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for Podcasts (Occasional) and the gold 2024 Prix d'Excellence from the Canadian Council Advancement of Education (CCAE) for Best Podcast.About The Signal AwardsThe Signal Awards celebrate excellence in podcasting by recognizing the most meaningful and innovative audio being created today. Now in its fourth year, entries are reviewed by The Signal Awards Judging Academy, a collective of leading voices in the industry who evaluate thousands of hours of audio annually to honour the strongest work.

