Remembering Pamela Prince-Eason: Statement from Javier Palomarez, USHBC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The business community is deeply saddened by the passing of Pamela Prince-Eason, a visionary leader, tireless advocate, and transformative force in the advancement of women’s business development in America.As President and CEO of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) for more than a decade, Pamela dedicated her life to building bridges. With passion, purpose, and extraordinary intention, she united corporate America, women entrepreneurs, and underserved communities. A relentless champion for partnerships that elevated women-owned businesses across all industries and backgrounds, Pamela never wavered in her belief that access and opportunity should be inclusive and equitable. Javier Palomarez , CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), issued the following statement:"Pamela was a force in every sense of the word. She was a colleague in the important work of business advocacy and a true north star among all of us who champion inclusive economic opportunity. Strategic, compassionate, and tireless, she worked to ensure women entrepreneurs had not just a seat at the table, but the tools to lead it. Her legacy lives on in the programs she built and the many lives she empowered. We honor her by continuing the work she so deeply believed in."Please join us in honoring Pamela’s memory by supporting WBENC and continuing the mission she led with such distinction.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is the leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of the American small businesses and the representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.