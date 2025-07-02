Court of Appeals Investiture Held for Judge PaTricia Freeman

The investiture ceremony for Judge PaTricia Freeman as a judge of the Nebraska Court of Appeals, representing Appellate Court Judicial District 4, took place July 1, 2025, in the Rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol.

County Court Judge Todd Hutton of Papillion served as the master of ceremonies. Lt. Governor Joe Kelly presented Freeman with her certificate of appointment and offered congratulations on behalf of himself and the governor.

Judge Stephanie Hansen of Omaha and retired Court of Appeals Judge John Irwin spoke about Freeman’s judicial qualifications and commitment to the law, with Judge Todd Hutton and Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke adding their thoughts earlier in the ceremony.

Freeman’s husband, Jerry, and their sons, Reagan and Garrett Freeman, assisted the former county court judge with her robe just before Chief Judge Francie Riedmann administered the oath of office.

Following her oath, Freeman noted, “As my husband and sons helped me don this robe, I am inspired by the duty that it represents. The robe is not a symbol of authority, but of responsibility; responsibility to the law, to the constitution, and to the people that we serve.”

Addressing members of her new court, Freeman added, “To my colleagues on this distinguished court, I am honored to join you. I look forward to learning from you, collaborating with you, and contributing to the legacy that defines the Nebraska Court of Appeals.”

Freeman was appointed to the Nebraska Court of Appeals replacing Judge David Arterburn, who retired June 30.

Concluding her remarks and closing the ceremony, Freeman addressed those gathered in the rotunda, saying, “Thank you for this extraordinary honor, I will strive every day to be worthy of it.”

Photos:

Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals Francie Riedmann administers the judge’s oath of office to Judge PaTricia Freeman during her investiture in the State Capitol rotunda, Freeman’s husband and sons participate in the robing portion of her investiture. Freeman addresses friends and family during her ceremony.